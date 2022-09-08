Diana Jenkins donates $100,000 to Lion Air ‘widows and orphans’

RHOBH star Diana Jenkins made a meaningful gesture towards the Lion Air 610 flight victims. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Diana Jenkins is the newbie on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and some viewers have complained that she flaunts her wealth in an off-putting way.

However, she has just put her money where her mouth is in the best possible way.

Diana made the ultimate grand gesture to the families of the victims of the Lion Air crash.

She took to social media to announce that she donated $100,000 to immediate relatives of the passengers who died on the flight.

The plane crash occurred in 2018, killing all the 189 people that were on board.

Diana said in her post that she was unaware of this tragedy until it became a topic of conversation on the show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana Jenkins feels sympathy for the ‘widows and orphans’

Erika Jayne and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, are being sued by some of the victims’ relatives on allegations that Tom misused the funds.

The families of the victims are alleging that instead of paying them, Tom used the settlement money from the airline to fund his wife’s lavish lifestyle.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Despite this being news for a while, Diana said she became aware of the allegations while filming for the show.

She wrote in her announcement, “I was not aware of this tragedy until it became a topic of conversation on ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The philanthropist added, “I feel so much sympathy for the widows and orphans left behind.”

Diana lost her brother in the Bosnian War and said she knows “Firsthand the pain and suffering that accompanies the loss of a family member.”

Diana just formed her foundation, Sunela Foundation, and supporting the families of those killed in the Indonesia Air Disaster will be her first project. She partnered with GVNG.

The announcement said, “Anyone who wants to donate to the Lion Air victims will be able to do so through the Sunela Foundation and GNVG.”

Erika Jayne refused to return $750,000 earrings that could help victims’ families

In last night’s episode of the RHOBH, the women discussed Erika’s refusal to return a pair of earrings worth $750,000 that Tom allegedly bought with the victims’ settlement money.

Erika was talking about all her lavish gifts, and Garcelle asked about the earrings. The Pretty Mess author told her that the earrings are worth $1.3 million.

She explained she didn’t feel like she should give the earrings to a trust helping the victims. Erika said she only would if a judge ordered her to return them. This, of course, rubbed the ladies the wrong way.

Diana’s noble gesture comes as she said on the show that everyone could help the victims by donating. She said, “put your money where your mouth is.”

Interestingly, Erika commented on Diana’s Instagram post by simply posting red hearts.

Pic credit: @sdjneuro/Instagram

During the episode, Erika said to Crystal that there is nothing that she wants to do outside of the law. Erika’s recent victory lap might be a short one as the court of public opinion will have a lot to say.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out during the reunion.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 7/8c on Bravo.