Diana Jenkins confronts madam rumors on RHOBH, calls the claims ‘ridiculous’

Diana Jenkins is new to the Bravo franchise but has already found herself in the midst of a scandal. To be fair, this happened years ago before she joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but it was brought up in a recent episode.

Lisa Rinna made mention of a book that Diana produced years ago, and things got awkward at the mere mention of the publication. Lisa Rinna, along with several others, had racy images in the book Room 23, and the actress even shared a photo from it on Instagram a few weeks ago.

Lisa brought up the topic in the last episode, but during Diana’s confessional, we found out why she did not want to revisit the topic of Room 23.

Diana Jenkins confronts madam rumors on RHOBH

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie released the coffee table book in 2009.

However, rumors quickly emerged that the book, which included racy photographs of celebrities such as Cindy Crawford, Heidi Klum, and Lindsay Lohan, was a catalog of calls girls, with Diana being the madam.

That’s why Diana tried to shut down the conversation when Lisa Rinna mentioned it during a conversation with the other women in the recent episode.

“All these rumors started. It was like an offense of my character,” said the 49-year-old Bravo personality during the episode.

During her confessional, a producer could be heard in the background asking Diana about the allegations, and she vehemently denied them.

“So you’re not an international sex trafficker and madam of high-class prostitutes?” asked the producer jokingly.

“It’s very, very dangerous,” said the RHOBH star about the rumors. “All you need to do is leak a bunch of fake rumors, and you can actually destroy somebody’s life.”

“It’s honestly so ridiculous that I can’t even believe, actually, that it caught on,” she later added.

Lisa Rinna posed for Diana Jenkins’ controversial book

Lisa Rinna is among the famous faces in Diana’s controversial book published over a decade ago, with proceeds going to charity.

She recently shared a throwback of the racy image that was included in the publication, and it showed her laying on her back in the nude while striking a provocative pose.

Despite the rumors, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is not embarrassed about her inclusion in the publication. She proudly reshared the photo, which is still up on her Instagram page, and had only fond memories associated with the book.

“A book I did called #Room23 Diana Jenkins… which led to my shooting Playboy with @deborahandersoncreative,” wrote Lisa Rinna in her post. “Big walk down memory lane today.”

