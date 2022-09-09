Diana Jenkins attends the RHOBH reunion virtually

Diana Jenkins is reportedly attending the reunion for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills virtually. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/RE/Westcom/StarMaxWorldwide

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer Diana Jenkins is reportedly attending the reunion for the show virtually.

As this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wraps up, the reunion is filming and will make headlines as the ladies are now seeing fan backlash and behind-the-scenes moments they were previously not privy to.

The latest development is that Diana did not attend the reunion in person, but opted to show up virtually.

A fan account for all things Bravo-related, called Best of Bravo, shared the tea on Instagram.

The latest news that Diana didn’t show up in person will certainly rub some viewers the wrong way.

The fan account also revealed the seating chart for the Season 12 reunion.

Diana Jenkins does not attend Season 12 reunion in person

The caption read, “SO… the woman who has talked a big game and also sued dozens of people isn’t showing up in person to the reunion? 0% surprising #RHOBH.”

Sitting on Andy’s left were Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke.

On Andy’s right were Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, and Crystal Kung-Minkoff.

Diana’s involvement on the Bravo show has been full of controversy, and her antics off-screen have not gained her many fans.

That is because some people have been upset with Diana’s social media actions, including calling out a “Black content creator” and reposting anti-Garcelle Beauvais content. She recently hired more security after allegedly receiving credible threats against her safety.

Why Diana Jenkins didn’t show up to the Season 12 reunion

According to the fan account, Diana Jenkins did not show up to the reunion because she said she has COVID-19. However, fans were not buying that excuse.

The fan account wrote in the comments, “ALSO – Diana allegedly has Covid (but tbh I’m not buying that) haha.”

Pic credit: @bestofbravo/Instagram

A fan responded, “@bestofbravo Covid in Hawaii how convenient. I thought she had a private plane and can get on that. If She really is sick we better not see her doing anything for 14 days🤔.”

Pic credit: @bestofbravo/Instagram

Another fan expressed discontent with the seating chart. The fan wrote, “Rinna and Kyle right beside Andy. Just what I feared. I hope it’s so they can hear him when he asks the tough questions.”

One commenter joked, “She won’t be missed or her licking her lips.”

Fans will have to stay tuned to learn what transpires during the RHOBH Season 12 reunion.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.