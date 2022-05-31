DeVon Franklin opens up about joining MAFS after divorce from Meagan Good

DeVon Franklin will join Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper, and Dr. Pia Holec on Married at First Sight Season 15. Pic credit: @devonfranklin/Instagram

After Dr. Viviana’s exit, Hollywood producer and motivational speaker DeVon Franklin was recently announced as one of two new experts to join Married at First Sight.

While DeVon will be matching and advising the five upcoming San Diego couples on Married at First Sight Season 15, he also recently experienced a public divorce from actress Meagan Good.

DeVon received some suspicion online as viewers questioned why he was chosen as a marriage expert despite his divorce, and he took to social media to respond.

DeVon Franklin opens up about insecurities before joining Married at First Sight

DeVon Franklin took to Instagram to vulnerably share about his shame surrounding divorce and joining Married at First Sight.

The post included a photo of an Essense headline announcing him as a new expert alongside Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper and excerpts from the article.

DeVon began the caption of his post by writing, “Moment of Truth: Last year, Married At First Sight (@mafslifetime) invited me to come on the show. I agreed to do it … and then the divorce hit.”

Despite his divorce, MAFS still wanted DeVon to be a part of the show. DeVon revealed, “They came to me and said that didn’t matter to them because they still felt like I could help their couples. I was going to tell them ‘No’ because I felt shame and that voice in my head said, ‘you’re a failure, how can you help anybody save their marriage when yours didn’t work out.’ That voice in my head also had me thinking about what would ‘people’ say? Would ‘people’ approve or disapprove?”

DeVon then revealed how he overcame the shame as he asked himself deep questions.

DeVon shared, “And then I had to ask myself: Is this how I’m going to live the rest of my life? In fear about what ‘people’ say? And who are ‘people’ anyway? So I went back to the @mafslifetime team and told them YES, I’ll still come. I REFUSE TO LIVE IN FEAR OR SHAME!”

DeVon says ‘something powerful happened’ when he joined Married at First Sight

Continuing his caption, DeVon shared, “And guess what? When I went to do the show, something powerful happened. Everything I’ve been through, I was able to draw upon to help a couple successfully sort through their issues (you’ll have to watch to find out which couple). A lot of times that voice in our heads is our worst enemy. It tries to talk us out of what God is trying to talk us into.”

DeVon concluded his post by writing, “I was trying to get through this life perfect and without failure, now I’m just living to get through it truthfully and if what I’ve learned about love and relationships can help someone, then I’m here for it. Let me know what you think when you see it, new season premieres on 7/6. #dftruestyear.”

