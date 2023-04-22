Devoin Austin defends former Teen Mom castmate Kailyn Lowry after critic says she ‘used’ him

Devoin Austin showed his gratitude for his former Teen Mom 2 co-star, Kailyn Lowry.

Teen Mom 2 viewers will likely remember the episode when Kailyn invited Devoin to appear on her podcast, Coffee Convos.

Amid the drama between Devoin and his ex-girlfriend, Briana DeJesus — who also happens to be Kailyn’s number-one enemy — Kailyn thought it would be a good opportunity to let Devoin voice his side of things… especially because she received an “overwhelming” number of DMs from fans who wanted to see it happen.

Devoin’s appearance on the podcast was well-received, and many Teen Mom 2 viewers felt that Kailyn did him a huge favor by giving him the opportunity to speak his piece.

During a recent Instagram Story Q&A, Devoin touched on the topic when one of his followers asked a question in which they seemingly took aim at Kailyn.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I thought kale was helping you grow your platform lol she just used you as she does,” Devoin’s follower wrote.

Teen Mom star Devoin Austin shouts out Kailyn Lowry for ‘getting his words out there’

Devoin responded with a lengthy message, beginning by giving Kailyn credit for what she did to help him and his image.

“Nawww I had a lake in front of me to cross. Kail gave me a boat I just ain’t know how to drive it yet,” read Devoin’s reply.

Devoin went on to explain that his gambling addiction intensified right around the time that he and Kailyn were looking to work together. The MTV star admitted that he “let everything go,” but credited Kailyn with helping him gain a massive following on social media after appearing on Coffee Convos.

Devoin addressed a question from a fan about Kailyn helping him grow his platform. Pic credit: @devoinaustin/Instagram

“I gained 100K + followers off that podcast,” Devoin revealed. “Which y’all already know what you can do with that.”

Currently, Devoin boasts 158,000 followers on Instagram.

Devoin continued, noting that his podcast appearance helped him get his “words out there” and said that, in return, the feedback he received was “nothing but positive.”

Devoin ended his message by saying that he would like to appear on Kailyn’s podcast again. “That’s always gon be my dawg,” he wrote.

Kailyn Lowry responds to Devoin’s message

In response, Kailyn shared a screenshot of Devoin’s Story slide from her Coffee Convos Instagram. In the podcast’s Story, Kailyn asked her 243,000 followers to vote on whether they’d be interested in a “part 2” with Devoin.

Kailyn acknowledged Devoin’s Instagram Story from her Coffee Convos Instagram Story. Pic credit: @coffeeconvospodcast/Instagram

“You are always welcome!” Kailyn added at the bottom of the Story.

Kailyn, Briana, and Devoin’s beef and relationship status

Kailyn and Devoin’s relationship didn’t sit well with Briana. Ever since Briana dated Kailyn’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, the former castmates have been at each other’s throats.

Briana accused Kailyn and Devoin of being in a romantic relationship, but Kailyn shot down the rumors, calling them “fake news.”

These days, things have been quiet between Briana and Kailyn — neither of the ladies has taken any online jabs against the other in recent months. Similarly, Briana’s co-parenting relationship with Devoin has seemingly improved.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Devoin recently told his Instagram followers that he’ll “always have love” for the mother of his child.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.