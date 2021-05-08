Devoin Austin claps back at Teen Mom 2 haters who think his new girlfriend looks like a minor

Devoin Austin claps back at haters who criticized his girlfriend for looking like a minor Pic credit: MTV

Devoin Austin has never shied away from confrontation when it’s come to Teen Mom 2 fans criticizing him, and his most recent social media rant is no exception.

Devoin shares his daughter Nova with Briana DeJesus, and the two of them have had a contentious relationship for years now.

Their constant fighting and back-and-forth digs have been at the center of Briana’s storyline for a few seasons now, but it looks like Devoin has recently started seeing a new woman.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

He has posted pictures of his new girlfriend on social media and for the most part, fans have been supportive and have liked seeing him so happy.

Other fans, however, wasted no time in criticizing his girlfriend, and some have said she looks too young and have accused her of being a minor.

Devoin was not having any of that, and quickly took to Instagram to address the haters.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Devoin claps back at Teen Mom 2 haters who think his girlfriend looks like a minor

Devoin has had enough of everyone trolling his new girlfriend and he took to his Instagram story to address the haters.

He wrote, “To everybody who thought it was funny to say they thought my girl was a minor etc blah blah blah. Got personal issues, need to grow up/help and can suck the skin off my s**t.”

Devoin also pointed out that not only is his girlfriend not a minor, but she’s actually older than Briana is.

He continued, “She is 3 years older than briana (my age) and needs to be respected as such.”

Fans show support for Devoin

Fans were quick to comment and share their support for Devoin.

A few fans mentioned how his girlfriend appeared short but pointed out that Devoin was also very tall.

A fan pointed out that Devoin is tall and his girlfriend is short Pic credit: @gothbeauty12/Instagram

Fans show support for Devoin Pic credit: @gigi.dimitry/Instagram

Other fans commented and complimented Devoin’s girlfriend noting how beautiful she was.

A fan thinks Devoin’s girlfriend is “gorgeous” Pic credit: @kerrett6686/Instagram

A Teen Mom fan page who shared Devoin’s post agreed with his outrage. They also mentioned feeling as though anyone who was making fun of his girlfriend for looking like a minor was “sick” and referred to it as a “whole new level of trolling.”

Fans show support for Devoin Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

Briana, who usually has a lot to say about Devoin’s posts on social media has yet to comment about Devoin’s girlfriend.

Regardless of the hate he’s received, Devoin appears happy in his new relationship.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.