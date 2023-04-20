Devion Austin says he’ll ‘always’ have love for Briana DeJesus

Teen Mom co-stars and exes Devoin Austin and Briana DeJesus might not have the best history as a couple, but they’re keeping things civil for the sake of their daughter.

Devoin and Briana’s relationship and co-parenting struggles have played out in front of MTV audiences over the past decade.

The former couple welcomed a daughter, Nova, in September 2011, and although they didn’t remain together, they’ve worked on being good parents to their preteen.

Devoin made this evident during a recent Instagram Story Q&A, in which he discussed his relationship status with Briana these days.

One of Devoin’s IG followers asked him how things are going with Briana currently.

The 30-year-old MTV star revealed, “Gets better day by day.. love how things are going. We have our differences n s**t but we trying to coexist as best as possible.”

Teen Mom star Devoin Austin professes his love for Briana DeJesus

Devoin’s confession may shock many Teen Mom viewers, especially since he and Briana’s falling outs were evident during the most recent season of The Next Chapter.

Devoin opened up about his relationship with Briana. Pic credit: @devoinaustin/Instagram

During the Season 1 Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion, Devoin refused to sit on stage with Briana. Devoin handled the situation maturely, politely declining to share the stage with his ex, citing their frequent arguing.

Instead, Devoin walked off stage, noting that he didn’t want to “give” any drama to MTV’s producers.

Nowadays, however, it seems Devoin still isn’t holding any grudges against his baby mama. When another one of his Instagram followers asked him if he still had love for Briana, he only had kind words to say.

“Always,” Devoin answered. “I want her to be great as she can!”

During Season 1 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Briana had it out with Devoin’s mom, Charita. They met up for lunch to discuss how to patch their broken relationship for the sake of Nova.

During lunch with Briana, her mom Roxanne and her sister Brittany, however, Charita refused to “kiss Briana’s a**,” and their conversation soon turned to a heated argument, with Briana accusing Devoin’s mom of being a bad grandmother.

Devoin and Briana have spent time together in recent months

Briana has remained quiet about her co-parenting relationship with Devoin these days. However, Devoin has appeared in several of Briana’s Instagram posts recently, seemingly proving that the two are getting along.

In one such post in January 2023, Devoin joined Briana in Florida and some of their Teen Mom castmates — including Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis, Jade Cline and Sean Austin, and Brittany DeJesus and her fiance Steven — as a hibachi chef cooked for the group.

“Hanging out together is always a good time! Love my friends and family so much!” Briana wrote in the caption.

In an IG post dated May 2022, Devoin was present for a group shot taken at Brittany’s 30th birthday party. In the caption, Briana simply wrote, “Family ❤️.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.