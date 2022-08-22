Desiree Hartsock proved The Bachelorette fans wrong by marrying Chris Siegfried

Desiree Hartsock has proven fans wrong. Pic credit: @desireesiegfried/Instagram

Desiree Hartsock chose Chris Siegfried as her winner on her season of The Bachelorette back in 2013.

However, not everyone was as happy as Desiree was when that final rose was given out in the Season 9 finale.

In fact, quite a few Bachelor Nation fans thought she should have chosen Brooks Forester, who was a fan favorite for the entirety of Desiree’s season.

However, Brooks chose to leave, which shocked viewers when it happened; therefore, because she ended up with Chris, Bachelor Nation didn’t waste any time saying that Desiree settled in her choice to pick Chris.

But Desiree was recently quoted talking about her winner, “People thought he was my backup choice and said things like I should have been with this other guy.”

She went on to say, “Ultimately, I made the right decision choosing Chris, and when you’re at your happiest, you just want to shout it to the world, but people really didn’t understand it.”

Desiree Hartsock Siegfried and her husband, Chis Siegfried, are a success story

While there are few and far between success stories regarding The Bachelor or The Bachelorette and the winner they chose, in the end, Chris and Desiree are one of the couples that worked out.

In fact, the duo got married in 2015, two years after they left the show engaged.

The designer and mortgage lender have two children together, Zander, three, and Ashe, five.

Desiree Hartsock reflected on her Bachelorette experience

When asked how her experience being the leading woman went, Desiree expressed her true feelings and thoughts about being The Bachelorette.

She claimed, “It was terrible. I’m naturally emotional and sensitive, so for my personality type, it was extremely difficult.”

Desiree went on to explain, “It was hard for me to be on the show managing that many emotions without having my alone time to process. I was overwhelmed the entire time.”

She has also been on record advising other Bachelor and Bachelorette couples as the rise in breakups keeps happening after the shows air.

Although Desiree didn’t have a great time as the lead on her season of The Bachelorette, it luckily worked out for her. While fans didn’t think Desiree made the right choice and even noted they thought she settled, it seems like Desiree knew exactly what she was doing.

