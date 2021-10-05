Derek Hough misses Dancing With the Stars Week 3: Here is why the judge missed the show

Derek Hough from Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: Admedia/@ImageCollect

When Dancing With the Stars started, most fans wanted to hear about Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby‘s COVID-19 news.

However, what fans received was shocking news.

Judge Derek Hough is not at the show tonight and Tyra Banks announced that it was because he was exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Here is what we know about Derek Hough missing DWTS tonight.

Why did Derek Hough miss DWTS?

Tyra Banks said that Derek Hough had chosen not to attend the Dancing With the Stars tapings tonight out of safety reasons.

“Due to a potential COVID exposure and although he is fully vaccinated and tested negative, Derek will sit out tonight’s show out of an abundance of caution,” Tyra said.

That means the good news is that Derek Hough tested negative for COVID-19, but he knows that a positive test could occur days later.

It took four days after Cheryl Burke tested positive before Cody Rigsby tested positive as well.

To protect his fellow judges, as well as anyone working on Dancing With the Stars, Derek stayed at home, showing respect for everyone he works with.

It is unclear how or when Derek Hough was exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Derek is moving back and forth between Las Vegas, where he stars in his residency, and the filming of Dancing With the Stars.

He performed in Las Vegas last Friday and Saturday.

Whether he was in contact while in Las Vegas or he was around a positive case in his personal life, Derek knew that he wanted to respect those around him.

Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby still performing

When Cheryl, the Dancing With the Stars pro, tested positive for COVID-19, the couple had only one day to figure out what they would do.

DWTS ended up using the rehearsal footage for their dance and it was good enough to move on to the next round.

Three days later, Cody Rigsby tested positive as well for COVID-19.

The two still competed tonight, although they did it remotely and in separate locations, something that was new for Dancing With the Stars.

With the quarantine periods, Cody and Cheryl should both be back next week for their first live performance since the first week of DWTS.

As for Derek Hough, he has not tested positive, and if he doesn’t test positive at all this week, he should also be back next week as the fourth judge once again.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.