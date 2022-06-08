Derek Hough discusses who might be returning to Dancing with the Stars

Derek Hough in the music video for Home for the Holidays. Pic credit: @Derek Hough/YouTube

When Dancing with the Stars returns in late 2022 for its 31st season on Disney+, there will be some big changes.

The biggest change is that the show parted ways with executive producer Andrew Llinares, the man who fired Tom Bergeron and hired Tyra Banks. Replacing him is looking to be Conrad Green, the original producer of the show that sold it to ABC back in 2005.

It is almost assured that Tyra Banks is out as the host, and the show is reportedly looking for an A-list star to replace her. Bergeron already said he wasn’t going to return.

There are also two of the four judges confirmed to return. However, who else could be coming back?

Derek Hough on who could return to Dancing with the Stars on Disney+

Derek Hough is one of the names already confirmed to return to Dancing with the Stars for Season 31. He will be back as a judge, a position he has held for two seasons now.

In Season 30, there were four judges with Derek, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba.

Joining Derek for certain is Bruno, who quit Strictly Come Dancing to focus all his attention on Dancing with the Stars following the move to Disney+ streaming.

Derek was at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere and answered some questions for Entertainment Tonight about the new Dancing with the Stars season.

DWTS will be the first live reality competition show on streaming, with the voting audience now able to cast their votes at the same time nationwide, thanks to streaming.

As for who is returning, Derek said he isn’t exactly sure.

“I’m sure a lot of familiar faces will be there, of course,” Derek said. “It’s more opportunity for more performances, dances, and creativity, so I’m excited about that too.”

Derek on the DWTS move to Disney+

Derek is also very excited to see Dancing with the Stars move to Disney+, where it should be bigger than ever.

“At first, I was like, ‘Wha? What does that mean?!’ But within 10 seconds, I was very excited about it,” Derek said. “I think that’s where a lot of things are moving toward.”

This is the future, as more people are cutting the cord and leaving basic cable TV behind. Over 130 million people subscribe to Disney+, which means DWTS could see a massive increase in viewership from the five million on average it received on ABC.

“Dancing With the Stars has always been a trailblazer,” Derek said. “They’ve always been the first to do things. So, to move into this area is very bold, very brave, and I’m very excited about it, to be a part of that new phase in television!”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.