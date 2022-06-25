Derek Hough describes the day he proposed to Hayley Erbert

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are getting married. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Derek Hough shared how he proposed to Hayley Erbert on his social media accounts.

He had a company come in and set up their house with oversized candles while he and Hayley were out. When they returned home, Derek dropped to a knee and proposed.

Now, he is explaining the day they spent together before the proposal.

Derek Hough describes proposal to Hayley Erbert

Derek Hough spoke to Fox News about the proposal day.

Derek and Hayley had dated for seven years, and people all around them were always asking when they were going to get married. It seemed that Derek finally figured it was time.

“I’ve been hounded for years, not by my fiancée, but by fans and people around saying, ‘When are you going to do this? Come on, man, step up,’” Derek told Fox News. “So it’s official, and I’m so happy,” he shared.

As for the day itself, Derek said he and Hayley were on a helicopter ride that day with a friend.

He continued, “The whole day we were on this like helicopter trip with my buddy, and I knew I had to get her out of the house for 8 hours,” Derek said. “We went to one of our special places, which was Yosemite – which is a special place for Hailey and I – and we were flying over it, which is very unique.”

When they got back home, the candles were set up, and Derek said the two hugged and cried “for 20 minutes” without saying anything.

Derek Hough’s wedding is coming soon

Derek and Hayley both said that they waited seven years to get engaged, and now they want to get married sooner rather than later.

Derek told Fox News they are already looking for a venue.

“We’re already looking at ideas, venues. We want to sort of get ahead of it because we know it’s a whole process, but we’re excited about it,” Derek said.

Derek continued, “I want to make it a really special occasion and one thing I will say is that we have some pretty cool friends that are good musicians and artists and performers. So, it’s going to be a very entertaining wedding, we’ll say that.”

Derek also said there wouldn’t be any dancing from him and Hayley, but he had entertainment coming from some big names.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return to its new home on Disney+ streaming in late 2022.