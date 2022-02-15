Derek Hough announces the return of his Las Vegas residency

Derek Hough on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Fans of Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough have gotten some big news this week.

Derek is returning to Las Vegas to continue his residency there.

The residency, titled Derek Hough: No Limit, will see the professional dancer restarting his residency that ended on December 19.

Derek Hough returning to Las Vegas

Derek Hough: No Limit takes place at the Venetian Resort.

The show’s original run was set to run from September 22 to November 21 last year. However, Derek had to cancel some shows when he was around someone who contracted COVID-19.

Derek returned for the makeup shows from December 15 through December 19.

The six-time Mirrorball champion on Dancing with the Stars took his skills as a choreographer and dancer to Vegas for what has been a best-selling, high-energy show.

Derek Hough: No Limit is a 90-minute show that features various dance styles, from ballroom and tap dancing to salsa, hip-hop, and more. He and his troupe dance to a live band playing everything from rock and roll to big band and tango.

Derek also performs at the shows with his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert.

Derek announced the return on his Instagram account.

“WE’RE BACK BABY! After last years incredible success we’ve decided to keep this Party going in LAS VEGAS !!! MAY- SEPTEMBER . I can’t wait to get back in there and put on an amazing show for you all. Here we go!!!”

Tickets went on sale on February 11.

Derek one of many reality TV stars working in Vegas

Derek Hough’s dance show is just one of many Las Vegas residencies that stars of reality competition shows have taken on.

Gwen Stefani stepped away from her role on The Voice to start her own residency, and she was working on those shows while her husband Blake Shelton was on the last season of The Voice.

John Legend will start his own residency this year in Las Vegas as well, but he has scheduled it to work around his time on The Voice.

American Idol’s Katy Perry has enjoyed a great residency in Vegas, and she has even advised her fellow judge, Luke Bryan, who will start a residency there this year as well.

Perry, Bryan, and Legend all work in Las Vegas along with their reality TV jobs, and it is expected that Hough will be back for DWTS if they call as well.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus.