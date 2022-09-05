Denise Richards would return to RHOBH but ‘could never be close friends’ with Lisa Rinna again

Denise Richards is open to returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Actress Denise Richards recently appeared on the Jeff Lewis Live show and had a lot to say.

She spoke about her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

She also specifically addressed her friendship with Lisa Rinna.

Jeff asked Denise about her friendship with Lisa after the two appeared to have a bad falling out.

He noted, “It was kind of a rough ending. It looked to me that the friendship was strained at the very minimum.”

Denise was transparent and straightforward in her answer.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills former star Denise Richards said Lisa Rinna plays dirty

During the interview, the former RHOBH star revealed what she thought of her former friend.

She told the host, “Lisa Rinna, she plays dirty, and she can be very nasty. And that’s just something to know about with her and being on the show.”

Denise shared she was disappointed that her 20-year friendship ended this way with Lisa. She revealed, “I don’t think I could ever be close friends with her.”

Jeff asked her if it were true that Lisa apologized to her.

RHOBH former star Denise Richards discusses Lisa Rinna’s apology

Denise said that Lisa apologized to her on the show but returned to the same detrimental behavior, causing Denise to wonder if the apology was genuine.

She also added that some Housewives act a certain way on the show and another way off camera.

Jeff mentioned he is friends with Lisa and said he believes she is emotional right now.

Denise said she followed Lisa’s behavior on the show this season and saw how badly she acted on social media.

Lisa recently went after Kathy Hilton with some serious allegations. She was also accused of having something to do with the fans going after Garcelle Beauvais’ son, Jax.

Denise suggested that Lisa should ask someone she trusts if she’s not crossing a line before posting. She insinuated that Lisa’s apologies usually come after fans’ backlash, expressing, “Some women will apologize when they get backlash.”

Denise also detailed that Lisa sent her a text message apologizing, and she answered Lisa’s text, contrary to what the rumors said.

But after 20 years of friendship, Denise felt a sit-down or a phone conversation was warranted.

Denise is open to going back to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Denise expressed that, ultimately, she had a good experience on the show. And if she were to be asked back, she said, “Never say never.”

She discussed how she is very close to Garcelle Beauvais and has gotten to know Sutton Stracke.

She also revealed she recently ran into Kyle Richards and that they had a great time and would probably hang out more.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.