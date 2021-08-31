Denise Richards talks possible return to RHOBH, actress says ‘never say never’

Denise Richards talks about a possible return to RHOBH. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans were not happy when Denise Richards quit the show last season, but could the actress be open to making a return?

Denise‘s first season on the Bravo show was a big hit, but her second season was riddled with drama as she became the center of attention all season long.

Brandi Glanville made an appearance on the show and dropped a bombshell that she had an affair with Denise. The actress denied the accusation but some of her castmates sided with Brandi and for the entire season, they tried to get Denise to fess up.

By the end of the season, Denise had grown tired of defending herself and she quit the show following a very intense reunion.

Denise Richards talks possible return to RHOBH

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently opened up about her short stint on the show during a recent interview.

Denise told Entertainment Tonight, “I really did enjoy working on the show– I hate to even say working on it, I liked being a part of the show. I had fun with most of the women, not all.”

And as for whether or not the actress would rejoin the Beverly Hills Housewives, it seems there’s a glimmer of hope for fans who are still unhappy about her departure.

Denise’s name has been brought up on the show several times this season and the blond beauty admitted to “watching the last couple episodes.”

As for a possible return, Denise’s response to that was, “I always say, never say never.”

Garcelle Beauvais already spilled the beans

Denise’s response about a possible return to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is not very surprising. Her friend and current Housewife Garcelle Beauvais spilled the beans some time ago during her stint on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Garcelle revealed that Denise wants to come back to the show after her abrupt exit in Season 10. However, the 54-year-old said a bit too much because she also shared that Denise had an ultimatum for returning and it involves someone else being axed from RHOBH.

While Garcelle didn’t call any names, she did confirm that the person’s initials are L.R which stands for Lisa Rinna. Denise and Lisa were actually friends for over a decade but sadly the Brandi Glanville cheating scandal led to the demise of their friendship.

However, Bravo does not do ultimatums so if Denise does return she would have to face off with her friend turned nemesis, and that in itself would certainly make for an entertaining season.

Do you want Denise Richards back on the RHOBH cast next season?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.