Denise Richards stuns in wet bikini with an amazing view

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards is channeling her former Bond girl role as she shares an amazing view from the Amalfi Coast.

Denise posed in an infinity pool overlooking a natural body of water. The optical illusion caused by the infinity pool and the ocean made it seem like the former RHOBH star was floating in the air.

Behind Denise, there were glimpses of mountains in the far distance and puffy clouds in the sky.

Denise’s hair was slicked back and wet as she placed both hands on the edge of the pool. She raised one leg in the water, almost bringing it to the surface.

Her bikini was half green and half pink, alternating colors on the top and bottom.

The caption read, “Sunday funday..missing this place #amalfi 📸 : @aaronwilliamcameron.”

The caption revealed that the photo was a throwback and that Denise felt nostalgic. Might Denise have the same longing feelings toward Bravo?

Denise Richards would consider rejoining RHOBH

Denise Richards left RHOBH after two seasons following a betrayal by her friend of nearly two decades, Lisa Rinna.

However, on a recent appearance, Denise revealed that she would be open to coming back to the show, with some conditions.

Denise was a guest on Jeff Lewis Live, where the Flipping Out alum asked if she would consider returning to the show.

Denise revealed, “Lisa Rinna, she plays dirty, and she can be very nasty. And that’s just something to know about with her and being on the show.” She added: “I don’t think I could ever be close friends with her.”

And although Denise’s friendship with Rinna seems irreconcilable, she still has Garcelle Beauvais and a new friend in Sutton Stracke.

Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Denise Richards enjoy ladies’ day out

Garcelle, Sutton, and Denise were a sight for sore eyes when the trio dined at paparazzi haven, The Ivy. Garcelle and Denise return, as the two enjoy a friendship group that includes Lisa Rinna.

Although Lisa seems to have new friends in Erika Girardi and Kyle Richards, Denise has grown closer to Sutton Stracke.

Sutton spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the lunch session and revealed that she hadn’t seen Denise since filming.

She said, “I had not seen Denise since our reunion show, so it was really nice to see her and kind of catch up with family stuff. Truly.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.