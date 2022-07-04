Denise Richards stuns in flag bikini for Fourth of July

Denise Richards celebrates the Fourth of July in a flag bikini. Pic credit: @deniserichards/Instagram

Denise Richards knows how to turn up the heat on the Fourth of July.

The former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took a special shot for the occasion and to promote her new side hustle.

After taking a page from her daughter, Sami Sheen, Denise decided to give OnlyFans a shot.

Denise Richards is on her knees in flag bikini

On Instagram, Denise Richards used a shot of herself by the water. She can be seen kneeling in the sand while wearing a tiny flag bikini and showing off her fit body.

With her hair in beach waves, Denise used the seductive pose to promote a special for her content on OnlyFans. It’s a venture she only just started, but it seems to be working for the former RHOBH star.

She captioned the sexy and seductive photo, “Happy 4th 🇺🇸 Link in bio one day only💛.”

Denise often shows off her killer body while wearing a bikini, and it’s always positive attention she receives.

Her The Bold and the Beautiful costar, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, stopped by to hype up her friend. Denise holds the role of Shauna Fulton on the hit CBS soap, while Jacqueline plays Steffy Forrester on the show.

Jacqueline commented, “Omg BODY! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 I miss you”

Pic credit: @deniserichards/Instagram

Will Denise Richards return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

When Denise Richards quit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, some fans were sad to see her go. The toll of the feud between her and Brandi Glanville wasn’t worth it, and following an intense virtual reunion, Denise did not return.

Recently, though, Denise revealed she “misses” filming the show. Adding her back into the mix now could drum up some major ratings for the franchise, especially after she skipped out on Garcelle Beauvais’ birthday party. It doesn’t appear her conflict with Lisa Rinna has been resolved, and Brandi doubled down on her claims she had a sexual relationship with Denise.

As for whether she will return to The Bold and the Beautiful, that remains unknown. Shauna and her daughter, Flo (Katrina Bowden), have been missing from the canvas for months. But with Shauna’s BFF entering into a new relationship, she may come back to support her. She wasn’t written off the show, so a return is possible at any point.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.