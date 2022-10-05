Denise Richards shows off her moves for Monday Motivation

Denise Richards shows off her flexibility during a Pilates session. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Denise Richards is known for her amazing body, and even at the age of 51, she is still working on staying fit. She also keeps a strict gluten-free diet for her health.

She notoriously has shown off her dazzling figure in the movies Wild Things and The World is Not Enough, and more recently on cast trips when she was a star on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Denise has said previously that dancing, hiking, and Pilates are her favorite forms of exercise, and she recently posted a workout on Instagram to show off her skills.

On a deck overlooking the ocean in Malibu, Denise used her Pilates machine for a “Motivation Monday,” proving her flexibility is still on point.

Denise was in casual workout gear, wearing a blank tank and black leggings with white stripes down the side, and was barefoot for her session with her hair up in a messy bun.

She tagged her in-home Pilates instructor, and the post featured the dance hit Down In The Deep to keep the energy up.

RHOBH: Denise Richards just had lunch with a current Beverly Hills Housewife

Bravo fans were thrilled to see posts from both Denise and current Housewife, Sutton Stracke, having lunch together in Malibu on Monday.

There was an outcry from loyal RHOBH fans to get Denise back on the show; a push that has been going on ever since Denise left the show after Season 10. Fans hated to see her leave, and have been eager for her to come back to the show.

Did Denise and Sutton discuss a possible return, or was it just lunch among friends? Housewives fans love a good conspiracy, so we will continue to hold onto hope that Denise will come back to RHOBH, and she did once say “never say never!”

Lisa Rinna could keep Denise from coming back to RHOBH

Denise has admitted that if she were to return to the hit show, she would not be able to be close friends with Lisa Rinna after the falling out they had during her last season.

“Lisa Rinna, she plays dirty, and she can be very nasty. And that’s just something to know about with her and being on the show,” Denise said in a recent interview. Although she and Lisa enjoyed a friendship of over 20 years, it sounds like the damage cannot be repaired.

Rumors have swirled that this could be Lisa Rinna’s last season, which would be a perfect opportunity for Denise to come back into the fold. Fans will have to wait and see if she changes her mind.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.