Denise Richards shows a behind-the-scenes look at a modeling shoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-16/StarMaxWorldwide

Denise Richards revealed her classic beauty in black and white as the famous face hinted at a new project.

The mother of three daughters, Sam, Lola, and Eloise, put mommy duty on hold to make money with her day job.

Denise shared a behind-the-scenes look at a swimsuit photoshoot, giving fans a glimpse of what it takes to get her amazing body into swimwear.

She posted a video recording of Adobe Photoshop with her picture front and center in the editing app.

As Denise revealed in the caption, the shoot was recent, and she couldn’t wait to share it with her fans.

The black and white photo captured the Bond Girl’s exquisite beauty and mysterious personality. Although the image wasn’t in color, her beautiful light eyes sparkled as she gazed at the sky.

Denise looked incredible in a black one-piece swimsuit covered in cutouts and strings. Her hair was wild and full of body with blonde curls parted in the center. She posed in a tropical environment with the sun shining and a beautiful tree trunk in the background.

The former model and actress has been in the spotlight for over two decades, and her beauty has remained captivating.

Denise Richards dazzles in Thorne Dynasty

Denise received big honors when she served as the first celebrity model for Bella Thorne‘s jewelry line, Thorne Dynasty.

Besides Bella, the brand never had a famous face representing the products following the October 8 launch. That changed recently, however, when Denise shared a photoshoot and tagged the brand.

Denise donned a caked face and a skintight black dress as she struck a pose on a wooden staircase. Her low-cut dress made room for a necklace from Bella’s collection, which glistened thanks to the lighting crew.

While Denise has enjoyed a long modeling career, she recently transitioned into reality TV star life.

Denise Richards brief RHOBH appearance and potential return

Denise joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2018 and was open about her life, including her divorce from actor Charlie Sheen.

However, the Beverly Hills franchise has been known to gang up on one castmate, and unfortunately for Denise, it was her turn. Despite a 20-year friendship with Lisa Rinna, the soap opera actress turned on her friend and RHOBH costar.

During her second season, Denise was accused of having a threesome with former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville. The accusations continued until Denise departed from the show following her sophomore season.

Denise expressed an interest in rejoining the cast, but said she wouldn’t ever rekindle her friendship with Lisa Rinna.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on hiatus.