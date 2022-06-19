Denise Richards says Charlie Sheen has no room to judge Sami Sheen joining OnlyFans

Denise Richards has opinions on her daughter, Sami, joining OnlyFans. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Beverly Hills Housewife Denise Richards had a very public falling out with her oldest daughter, Sami Sheen, who she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. After moving out of Denise’s home, Sami publicly blasted her mother, accusing her of abusive behavior.

But last month for Mother’s Day, Sami and Denise posed together for a pic, indicating that their feud might be over. In fact, Sami has moved back into Denise’s home with her sisters, and step-dad, Aaron Phypers.

Now Sami has announced a new career in internet entertainment in the form of an OnlyFans account. Denise has some surprising opinions, and thinks Charlie should take accountability as well.

Denise Richards says she can’t judge Sami, and neither should Charlie Sheen

Denise went right into mama bear mode when social media exploded with the news that 18-year-old Sami was advertising her OnlyFans account. She took to Instagram to post her feelings on the issue, and started out by complimenting Sami on her confidence.

She said of her own past, “I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn’t be [judgmental] either. And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years & I still sometimes struggle,” and praised her oldest daughter by saying, “I’m in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you.” Denise is likely referring to the fact that Charlie has publicly dated adult entertainers in the past.

Denise admitted she only learned of the online platform, OnlyFans, a few months prior, and knows there is a lot of judgement on people who work in adult entertainment. She notes there is not much difference between adult entertainers posting on social media, and everyday people posting a photo in a bikini.

Denise then jokes that because of the money that can be made on OnlyFans, she should start her own account. It does appear that Denise thinks that Sami will only be sharing bikini pics, but fans would need to pay to subscribe to see the content.

Earlier in the week, Charlie Sheen publicly said that he does not condone Sami’s involvement with OnlyFans, and made sure to make it known that Sami no longer lives under his roof, which sounds like he might be blaming Denise for this new change in Sami. He also said that he has talked to Sami about not sacrificing her integrity and to remain classy.

Sami Sheen and her mom are in a much better place than last year

In September of 2021, Sami said that she was trapped in an abusive household. She said about life with her mom, “1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc…” A second video followed, where Sami claimed, “Now: finally moved out of the h**l house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :)”

But just last month, Sami posted a sweet photo of her and her mom, thanking her for all Denise has done. Denise responded how much she loved Sami unconditionally, and was grateful to be her mom. Since then, Sami has moved back into Denise’s home, and the two seem to be on a path to healing.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.