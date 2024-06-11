Denise Richards returns to E! with new reality series — Here’s what we know

Denise Richards’ time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may be over, but she’s already plotting her return to reality TV.

E! has placed a series order for Denise Richards and the Wild Things, a new series following the iconic actress and her family.

The project, which will premiere on the cabler in 2025, is from RHOBH and Vanderpump Rules executive producer Alex Baskin.

Denise Richards and the Wild Things marks her second docuseries with E! after headlining Denise Richards: It’s Complicated from 2008-2009.

“My family and I are thrilled to return home to E! Sami and Lola were just 3 and 4 years old when we first shared our story and now we’ve come full circle,” Richards said in a press release confirming the news.

“Alex Baskin and I met when I joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and I loved doing that show,” the Wild Things alum added.

Denise Richards’ family will take center stage

“This is the perfect partnership for our family’s series as our lives are full of fun, love and unpredictability, and we can’t wait for the audience to share this adventure with us.”

Richards is no stranger to sharing her life on-camera, having also starred in two seasons of RHOBH as a series regular and one season as a guest star.

Despite racking up countless friends during her initial season on the Bravo hit questions about her personal life proved to be too much in her second season after Brandi Glanville claimed the pair had been involved in a secret relationship.

Richards’ time with the show seemed over after RHOBH Season 10, but she returned earlier this year and quickly immersed herself in the drama again when she went after Erika Jayne for how her one-time co-star treated her.

Denise Richards recently returned to RHOBH

Unfortunately, the comeback wasn’t exciting because the drama Richards was latching on to had subsided several years prior, leading to questions about why producers thought bringing her back was a good idea.

Now that we know about her new series, it’s possible that it was a trial period to establish whether there were still stories to be told for her on her own show.

At this point, it’s hard to imagine her ever returning to RHOBH, but there should be enough interest in her personal life to sustain a new reality series.

Denise Richards and the Wild Things premieres in 2025 on E!.