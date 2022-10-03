Denise Richards nude for ocean views says ‘you know where to find me’

Denise Richards went nude for a little vacation time. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Denise Richards looked to be enjoying a little downtime away from the cameras as she soaked in some vitamin D.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 51, casually basked in the sunshine while going completely sans swimwear or clothing of any kind.

Showing herself from just the backside, Denise showed off her slim and fit figure as she sat on a balcony overlooking a stunning ocean view where small boats could be seen dotting across the bay.

Wearing just an oversized, white sunhat on her head with a black sash adding some extra flair, the Scary Movie 3 and Wild Things star, who was married to actor Charlie Sheen for four years in the early 2000s, looked nearly Kim Kardashian-esque with her waistline angling sharply inward.

Wet hair dangled across her upper back as it peeked out from under the hat, and a small sliver of her leg could be made out underneath the striped towel she kept gripped around her front.

“Love you all…you know where to find me,” she captioned the snap while adding some heart emojis as the song Gooey by Glass Animals played in the background.

Pic credit: @deniserichards/Instagram

While clearly giving herself some time to relax off-screen, the beauty recently got fans excited with a huge announcement.

Denise Richards teases fans with a big return

Near the end of September, Denise posted a story picture of herself concealing her face with what looked to be a script.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Captioning the shot with, “Guess who is back,” Denise then shared that she will be making a big return to TV in a reprising role as Shauna from The Bold and the Beautiful.

The actress had previously enjoyed a recurring stint on the CBS soap over a year ago before leaving to pursue other opportunities.

It remains unclear when Denise will make her big reappearance, though it’s likely to be within the next few months.

As she prepares for her return to the television drama, Denise has admitted in the recent past that, while her time as a Real Housewife was rife with tension, namely between herself and co-star Lisa Rinna, she misses being on the show.

Denise Richards admits to missing her RHOBH days

As reported by Monsters and Critics this summer, Denise told her fans that she “often misses” being on the reality show, despite a very public falling-out with longtime RHOBH star Lisa Rinna.

In a post aimed at celebrating her daughter, Sami Sheen, Denise then casually dropped hints that she would potentially like to be back on the reality show. However, she previously said that she could “never be close friends” with Lisa if she were to return.

The pair infamously churned up some bad blood after a 20-year friendship when Denise first started a rumor about Lisa’s daughter, apparently lying that the offspring had gotten upset upon hearing about threesome rumors circling the group.

The feud was then firmly cemented after Lisa seemingly blindsided her friend by turning on her, following Brandi Glanville’s claims that she and Denise had a romantic relationship. Denise adamantly denied the accusations, but Lisa refused to believe her.

Time will tell if there is a future of any kind for Denise on RHOBH and if she and Lisa will ever reconcile and regain their friendship again.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.