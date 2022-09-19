Denise Richards in plunging red lingerie for ‘spicy Saturday’

Denise Richards spices up the weekend with a red hot number. Pic credit: Bravo

As a superstar actress, Denise Richards is used to looking sexy and glamming up for photo shoots. As a former cover model, she knows how to take amazing pictures.

Denise’s Instagram is full of seductive photos, which always leaves her followers coming back for more.

She took to social media over the weekend to turn up the heat with a jaw-dropping pic in revealing lingerie. She captioned the photo with the hashtag #spicysaturday.

Denise laid out on a black couch on her side, leaning on one arm, with the other in the air and her hand running through her hair.

She donned a red bodysuit by Honey Birdette, showcasing elastics and sheer crystal tulle. The raspberry red material featured glossy gold hardware, with a plunging front that went all the way down her midriff.

Her dark blonde hair was medium length, parted to the side, with wild and loose waves. Denise sported a soft but sensational makeup look with a pouty lip.

Denise Richards is working on repairing her fractured family

Earlier in 2022, it was reported that Denise was in an ongoing feud with her oldest daughter, Sami Sheen, who she shares with her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sami publicly claimed she escaped her mother’s home after enduring abusive behavior. Denise insists that what Sami viewed as abuse was just Denise setting rules and boundaries. At that time, Sami went to live with her dad and said she had never been happier.

But on Mother’s Day, both ladies posted on Instagram that they had dinner together, and it looked like their relationship was on the mend. A few months later, Sami moved back in with her mom, and they both became content creators on an adult entertainment platform.

Will Denise Richards ever return to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Recently, Denise appeared on the Jeff Lewis Live show on SiriusXM and was asked directly if she had any intentions to return to RHOBH, where she starred as a main Housewife for two seasons. She admitted that she never says never but added that she could never be close friends with Lisa Rinna again if she were to return.

Denise revealed that she didn’t feel that Lisa’s filmed apology was genuine because Lisa went on to continue to bash Denise. She felt that, after 20 years of friendship, Lisa owed her a sit-down or phone conversation after the season wrapped.

If the swirling rumors are true that Lisa might not return next season, does this leave an opening for Denise to come back? Viewers will need to wait and see.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.