Denise Richards in bikini says ‘happy Monday’

Denise Richards welcomed Monday in with a splash. Pic credit: @deniserichards/Instagram

Denise Richards is living her best bikini life.

The former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and The Bold and the Beautiful actress seemingly stepped into the new week with a refreshed energy.

She has been making headlines for her recent decision to join OnlyFans after she stepped up to support her daughter, Sami, who also joined the adult platform.

Denise Richards shares bikini snap

On Instagram, Denise Richards welcomed the new week with a new snapshot of herself popping out of the water in what appeared to be a bikini top made of small silver rings.

She captioned the photo, “Happy Monday 💛 #mondayfunday #comingintotheweeklike”

Denise also shouted out the photographer and her glam artist.

Since it was only a very small snapshot of the photoshoot, more photos will likely be shared when the time is right. Denise is good about keeping her fans entertained and apprised of what she has going on in life.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Denise Richards showed off her killer body on the Fourth of July

To celebrate the holiday weekend, Denise Richards made sure she wore her flag bikini to celebrate the Fourth of July earlier this month.

She has worked hard to keep her body in shape and keep work flowing in the business.

Bikinis and sexy shots have become the norm for Denise’s feed. She also promotes the projects she is working on, including a new one for Amazon called Love Accidentally.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers loved her when she joined the show. She added some spice and hit it off with the cast members until her sophomore season. That’s when things went downhill, and she decided not to return. However, she admitted that she “often” misses the show and remains in touch with Garcelle Beauvais.

As for The Bold and the Beautiful, it’s been a while since Denise has been seen as Shauna Fulton. Her daughter, Flo (Katrina Bowden), hasn’t been seen either, so it looks like they have been backburnered for the foreseeable future.

Despite a few years of ups and downs in her personal and professional life, Denise Richards is still rocking with her smokin’ hot body and isn’t afraid to show it off. Her recent snap reflected how she welcomed the new week.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.