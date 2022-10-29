Denise Richards shows off her modeling skills wearing Thorne Dynasty. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-16/StarMaxWorldwide

Bella Thorne chose a well-known face to be the representative for Thorne Dynasty, selecting Denise Richards as the very first model, other than Bella, to model the jewelry line.

Denise represented the brand well as she posed in a skintight dress from a wooden staircase.

The James Bond alum posted a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot, and while the final results have not gone public, the preview looked fantastic.

The video began from the perspective of the photographer as Denise struck a pose in front of a giant fan, which blew her blonde tresses for the perfect shot. Her hair was in a half-up, half-down style, with pieces of hair falling past her shoulders.

The slow-motion video showed the Bravo star as she pivoted her hips and struck a pose while holding onto the railing for balance.

Her black dress had a plunging neckline, providing an opportune placement for Bella’s jewelry.

Denise Richards models Bella Thorne’s jewelry line Thorne Dynasty

Denise wore a sparkly diamond necklace that glittered in the light. Denise’s hairstyle, with pulled-back bangs, also allowed her earrings to show, which each featured hoops from Thorne Dynasty.

She paired her spaghetti strap dress with strappy stilettos and rocked light acrylics.

Denise looked gorgeous with a soft glam makeup and a dewy look.

The background music featured Milky Chance hit song Stolen Dance which added to the vibe of the shoot.

As Denise filled her time with a modeling gig, some reality fans may wonder whether or not the actress might appear back on Bravo screens. In fact, some fans demanded the actress return to the show after she went to a public lunch with current RHOBH star Sutton Stracke.

Denise Richards discusses possible RHOBH return

Fans first met Denise on the RHOBH franchise as the longtime friend of Lisa Rinna. As fans may recall, the 20-year friendship between Lisa and Denise deteriorated, and Denise left the show on a sour note.

She recently told Jeff Lewis that she would be open to returning, but she shared some caveats. Jeff asked Denise about the likelihood of her return to the Bravo franchise and also wanted her opinion on her former friend.

Denise revealed, “Lisa Rinna, she plays dirty, and she can be very nasty. And that’s just something to know about with her and being on the show.”

Denise added that she would never be close to Lisa again, citing a lack of trust.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on hiatus.