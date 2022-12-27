Denise Richards showed off her Christmas spirit. Pic credit: @deniserichards/Instagram

Denise Richards knows how to command attention.

The bombshell took time to send her followers holiday wishes, and she did it in a very sultry way.

Dressed in a revealing Santa bodysuit, Denise danced around and showed off her curves. She completed the look with white thigh-high tights and black heels.

Her holiday wishes for her 1.4 million followers were enough to turn up the heat as much of the US was covered in freezing temperatures for the holiday weekend.

The former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star looked amazing in her outfit. She has garnered fans from all over, including newer ones from her two seasons on the hit Bravo show.

Denise captioned her Santa post, “Merry Christmas from me ❤️💚”

Denise Richards is stunning at 51

Even though Denise Richards is 51, she’s still got it.

The actress and former reality TV star keeps herself in good shape. She is constantly working on something, whether it’s a movie or a short stint on The Bold and the Beautiful, Denise always seems to be moving.

Most recently, Denise shared her final location shoot for 2022. She is in a movie with a couple of the Baldwin brothers and shared some behind-the-scenes footage while revealing this was the last shoot of the year.

She captioned the post, “Last location shoot of the year! It’s also amazing traveling with @reserveps, they make my life so much easier! And always grateful to have @glambypamelab ✨ #AWalkingMiracle”

Denise Richards stays in shape using a variety of activities

Denise Richards is known for her fit physique and curves. She has been in Hollywood for decades and often plays the bombshell role. Focus on her looks and body has been part of the deal, so staying in shape is a must.

She switched to a gluten-free diet, which has helped her a lot. Denise had no idea how toxic gluten was and immediately noticed a difference in how she was feeling.

Aside from a change in diet, Women’s Health Magazine notes that the actress does a lot of outdoor activities to keep herself in shape. From hiking to walking, being out in nature is a bonus for Denise.

Adding in some pilates and dancing, things get even better. Denise enjoys many activities that keep her in shape, and so far, it is working.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.