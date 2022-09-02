Denise Richards celebrates ‘golden hour’ in a sequined minidress and thigh-high boots

Denise Richards stuns in head-to-toe gold. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Superstar actress and former Real Housewife of Beverly Hills Denise Richards has been viewed as one of the most beautiful women in the world for decades. She has starred in many movies as a beautiful seductress with an amazing body.

Denise is also well-known for her marriage to actor Charlie Sheen, which was filled with so much chaos that she left him when she was pregnant with her daughter, Lola.

During her time as a reality star, she was a fan favorite on RHOBH, but she was a polarizing Housewife, and left the show after the Season 10 reunion, amid rumors of a sexual tryst with former Housewife, Brandi Glanville.

Even though she is no longer on Bravo, fans keep up with Denise on social media, and she is active on Instagram, posting about her life, career, and family.

The mom of three also loves to post the occasional thirst trap, showing her fans that even at 51 years old, she still has a jaw-dropping figure and stunning beauty.

Denise recently took to Instagram to show off a glimmering gold look, sparkling literally from head to toe, proving that she hasn’t lost her modeling skills.

Denise Richards is a golden girl in a new photoshoot

Denise turned up the heat in a shimmering photoshoot in Los Angeles where she was in full glamour, and showing off some skin at the same time.

The former Bond girl donned a gold metallic gown from designer Virginia Saiach of Fansy. The dress was plunging in the front, showing off Denise’s curves and the bottom landed mid-thigh on the leggy beauty.

Accompanying the dress were thigh-high heeled boots in the same tone of gold as Denise’s dress. She wore large square earrings that were partially covered by Denise’s hair, which flowed down to her shoulders in beachy waves.

Will Denise Richards ever come back to RHOBH?

Although Denise has not commented in the past on whether she would ever hold a diamond again, she has admitted that she did miss being a Beverly Hills Housewife. When she was told by a fan on Instagram that she was missed on the show, Denise responded, “Thank you. I often miss it myself.”

Denise left on bad terms with almost everyone on the cast, and unfortunately, burned bridges with her good friend, Garcelle Beauvais, this season, when Denise failed to show up for her birthday party.

In the meantime, Denise continues to spend time with her family and also is still an actress, starring on The Bold and the Beautiful, and many TV movies.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.