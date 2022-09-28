Denise Richards braless in skintight spandex for rollerskate sesh

Denise Richards is into rollerskating, and she looks good doing it. Pic credit: @deniserichards/Instagram

Denise Richards is ready for the week ahead.

The former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star looked stunning as she donned skintight spandex and a pair of rollerskates.

It’s clear that fitness is important to Denise, as she stays in shape while filming various projects.

She chose pastel colors to highlight her old-school skates.

Her hair was put into beachy waves, and the lush greenery backdrop was the perfect spot to strike a pose.

Whatever the reason was behind the photo, Denise knocked it out of the park.

Denise Richards shows off toned legs in skintight spandex

On Instagram, Denise Richards shared a photo of herself wearing rollerskates and skintight spandex, highlighting her toned legs.

The Bold and the Beautiful star chose to go braless in a pastel yellow tank top. She paired that with pastel blue shorts.

Her rollerskates stole the show, though.

Denise captioned the photo, “Rolling into the week baby #catchmeifyoucan”

The geotag read, “lala land.”

The former RHOBH personality made sure to arch her back and bend her knee to get the perfect pose with the rollerskates.

What is Denise Richards up to?

Recently, the beautiful actress revealed she was returning to the CBS soap, The Bold and the Beautiful. She originated the role of Shauna Fulton. Her daughter, Flo (Katrina Bowden), is part of the Logan family, as her father was Storm (William deVry).

As for whether Denise Richards would return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, that remains unclear. She is still friends with Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, which could help her get back in the door.

With everything happening in the current season, a cast change-up could be in the works. Lisa Rinna has made big waves, and with her gone, Denise might be willing to return to the Bravo show. There have been rumblings that Rinna may get the boot after this season, though there has been no confirmation from her or the network.

There are other projects in the works for Denise, and she has spent plenty of time with her family. She is still married to Aaron Phypers and has three daughters, two of whom she shares with actor Charlie Sheen.

Rollerskating around will keep the actress in shape and garner attention. Denise Richards knows how the business works, and sharing a photo with skates and workout attire will give her a little boost.