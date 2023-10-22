Dempsey Wilkinson just shared one of her ‘biggest life hacks’ with her supporters

Dempsey Wilkinson learned a lot during her debut on the latest season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, and she recently shared a life hack.

The UK native told her followers that she learned to “not care what people think.”

Dempsey, who seemed sweet and innocent on the show, was probably surprised by vocal fans who had a lot to say about her romance with Statler.

For the most part, it was Statler who got most of the backlash, thanks to some cringe-worthy comments and shady behavior on the show.

People felt that Statler was playing with Dempsey’s heart and the pair seemed destined for a breakup when they discussed having kids.

They were not on the same page about that, and viewers wanted Dempsey to count her losses and move on.

TLC viewers had a lot more to say about the couple’s relationship, but Dempsey has learned a valuable lesson since being on TV.

Dempsey Wilkinson gets real about her biggest life hack

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a post on her Instagram Story and got real about what she’s learned since opening up her life to the world.

“One of the biggest life hacks that I’m learning more and more every day is to not care what people think about how you live your life…” she wrote.

The 29-year-old reasoned that caring about other people’s opinions can be a “HUGE set back” and she encouraged her Instagram followers, “LIVE. YOUR. LIFE.”

Dempsey has been doing just that as evidenced by her social media posts.

She recently shared a slew of photos during a peaceful nature hike–seemingly solo– and noted that it was time well spent.

“So grateful to be able to spend time in nature and go hiking doing things I love. Time spent in nature is never wasted time ✨,” she captioned the post.

90 Day Fiance couple Dempsey and Statler are still together

Their long-distance romance might have started rocky but here’s hoping you didn’t bet against Statler and Dempsey.

If you did, it’s time to pay up because the couple is still going strong.

Viewers weren’t the only ones who felt Dempsey and Statler weren’t right for each other, their friends also shared those sentiments.

One of Stalter’s gal pals even claimed at the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All that Dempsey wasn’t special, but it seems Statler begs to differ because they’re still together.

A few weeks ago Dempsey shared several photos from their time together after she made a trip to Statler’s hometown of Austin, Texas.

“A few from when I visited TX. I had the best time, ticked a few off my bucket list. Loved all the surprises Statler booked 😆 Austin is my faveee for sure #keepaustinweird,” she captioned the post.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.