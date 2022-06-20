Demi Burnett wears leather and reveals doctors thought she would be born with Down syndrome

Demi Burnett reveals something about herself. Pic credit: ABC

Demi Burnett continues to make a splash in Bachelor Nation headlines through her social media posts and photos.

She gained the attention of fans during Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. She made history as the first to have a same-sex relationship on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 when she left engaged to her girlfriend, Kristian Haggerty.

While that engagement and relationship didn’t last, Demi has continued to gain attention and fandom through being a social media influencer, and she now has her podcast, DemiGoddess.

As Demi provides viewers with real and raw accounts of her life, fans have gotten a look inside her true self. They have seen what Demi has gone through in the past with her addictions, autism diagnosis, social anxiety and isolation, and now something new.

Demi Burnett reveals something new to her fans

As Demi once again showed off her tiny body in an all-leather ensemble with an open skirt on one side revealing the fact that she had no underwear on, her caption told another story.

With her high, black go-go boots and leather fringe jacket, Demi instead focused on her outfit or bare skin but a fact about her past that she had not revealed before.

In her caption, Demi posted, “The ‘bruise’ above my knee is actually a birthmark. When I was in the womb, they thought I was going to be born with Down syndrome. So, they performed an amniocentesis test and the needle poked me in the leg! There’s a little dent under it where no ‘meat’ formed hehe.”

Bachelor Nation fans zone in on Demi’s leather outfit

Some fans just looked at Demi’s fit as they responded to how hot she looked in the all-leather outfit.

One person wrote, “You’ve got like a biker/Cruella de Vil vibe here,” while another stated, “in love with this outfit.”

Demi received fire flame emojis, hearts, and panda emojis, and one viewer even posted, “Really into the pandas.”

Yet another declared, “Ooooo femme fatale” when talking about Demi’s ensemble and who she looks like she’s aspiring to be.

Other viewers decided to post about Demi’s words

While some fans talked about Demi’s outfit and look, others focused on what she revealed.

One woman posted, “The saying that I always use is Down Syndrome doesn’t hold me back and it doesn’t hold you back.”

Another exclaimed, “Holler at us: we should have down babies! Not only did doctors think we were going to ‘suffer’ from something that creates amazing humans, but they risked our safety and our mamas!”

Yet one another declared, “Birthmark or not you a baddie.”

Whether Demi reveals a new part of herself that no one knew before or she posts in some barely-there clothing, fans just never know what they might see or hear next from this Bachelor Nation alum.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.