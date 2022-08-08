Demi Burnett unrecognizable in high school throwback photos

Demi Burnett is unrecognizable from high school. Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Demi Burnett made her debut on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor and made her presence known on Bachelor in Paradise afterward.

As the first bi-sexual contestant ever on BIP. Production and fans watched as Demi and her girlfriend, Kristian Haggerty, got engaged in the finale.

However, the relationship ended, and since then, Demi has been in the spotlight numerous times as a social media influencer and later as a podcast host.

Demi has been in the headlines after her autism diagnosis, weight loss, and sobriety.

Moreover, Demi is known for her revealing and unique outfits and photos that she posts to her Instagram account.

Demi started her own podcast called DemiGoddess, where she is truly raw and real with her fan base. Demi has changed over the years in all aspects, mentally, emotionally, and physically.

Demi Burnett just revealed what she looked like in high school

Just recently, Demi took to her Instagram page to document the huge physical transformation that she has made since high school.

She showed herself now at her house and captioned it with, “I’m not sure what a ‘teenage dirtbag’ is, but these photos of me are from my senior year of high school.”

Demi then flashed some of her senior pictures from Sarah May Photography of her sitting on a picnic table by the lake and leaning against a tree by the same lake.

She captioned the photos and post by saying, “[three crying face emojis] looking like Miranda lambert #fyp.”

Bachelor Nation reacts to Demi Burnett’s huge transformation

Katie Thurston, who has been in the spotlight a great deal lately with her breakup from John Hersey, her feud with Nick Viall, and her vocal opinions about this season of The Bachelorette, commented first. She simply wrote, WHAT,” as she couldn’t believe her eyes.

Tammy Ly, who has been seen with Katie quite a bit, posted next as she claimed, “You cannot tell me this is the same person.”

Natasha Parker, co-host with Joe Amabile and Tia Booth for the podcast Click Bait with Bachelor Nation, jokingly wrote, “It’s the bangs right?! [heart-faced emoji].”

Other fans of Demi’s couldn’t believe she used to have dark hair, as one wrote, “I didn’t know that you are a natural brunette!”

Two others declared, “I feel like I understand you SO MUCH MORE now,” as well as, “It doesn’t even look like you! [shocked face emoji] you look even younger now, aging backwards lol.”

While Demi has gone through quite a few hardships and obstacles in the past year or so, she has also grown as a person. Demi has truly put herself out there through her gig as an influencer and her podcast.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.