Demi Burnett strips down for makeup-free photo

Bachelor Nation’s Demi Burnett is all smiles with no makeup. Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Demi Burnett is known for her daring fashion and makeup looks.

However, Demi’s latest post saw her stripping down and giving followers a view of her natural beauty.

Going bare-faced, Demi rocked nothing but jewelry for an exposing photo.

Demi Burnett smiles while makeup-free

Demi Burnett took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of herself without the colorful eye shadows and glossy lip colors she’s used to rocking.

Instead, Demi appeared to go makeup-free and show some skin shirtless while coyly wrapping her arms around her chest.

Demi gave a soft smile to the camera while flaunting her naturally glowing skin and letting her blonde tresses hang down.

Demi also wore jewelry that she encouraged her one million followers to shop for. The jewelry featured silver necklaces and bracelets, and she tagged Melina Maria jewelry.

Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Demi Burnett poses in Juicy ensemble

In a more covered-up Instagram share, Demi popped in a pretty pink and purple photo.

In the photo, Demi flaunted her toned abs and belly piercing in a Juicy crop top and baggy matching pants.

Demi smiled at the camera while holding a pink mug with the words “it’s a vibe” on the front. The cozy photo also featured a couch with plush pink pillows.

Demi captioned the post, “The more you get to know and understand YOURSELF, consequently, the more you will understand and have compassion for others ☮️.”

Demi Burnett will not return to Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is set to return this fall, and after two prior seasons of shaking things up on the island, but Demi will not be back to paradise for a third round.

Demi appears to be moving onto new projects outside The Bachelor franchise as she pursues ventures such as her podcast.

Demi’s last two stints on Bachelor in Paradise were memorable, with Demi making history on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6.

Coming out as bisexual, Demi brought her girlfriend Kristian Haggerty to paradise despite Kristian never appearing within The Bachelor franchise before.

Demi and Kristian got engaged at the end of the season, becoming the first same-sex couple to pursue a relationship and get engaged in the franchise.

However, Demi and Kristian ultimately called off their engagement and went their separate ways.

Demi became more of a pot-stirrer on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, getting involved in love triangles before going home single.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.