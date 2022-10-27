Demi Burnett slams Aaron Clancy’s ‘harmful’ comments about Shanae Ankney  

Demi Burnett calls out ableist undertones in Aaron Clancy’s BIP insults. Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Demi Burnett came to Shanae Ankney’s defense after Aaron Clancy bashed Shanae’s personality.

Demi shared a humorous video but had a serious message in her caption, as she suggested Aaron’s choice of words was harmful and problematic.

This week, Shanae was involved in drama on Bachelor in Paradise as her relationship with Logan Palmer crumbled.

During split week, Logan chose Kate Gallivan over Shanae, and the news did not go over well with Shanae when she returned to the beach.

Aaron disapproved of how Shanae was handling herself, and he suggested that she needed to go back to the drawing board when it came to her personality.

Aaron also wanted to put Shanae on a rocket ship and send her to a planet that better suits her personality.

Demi reacted to Aaron’s comments as she appeared to relate to Shanae.

Demi took to Instagram to share a video of herself with iconic Lady Gaga audio playing over the clip.

Text over the video read, “Me describing myself to the aliens that abduct me and take me to a planet that better suits my personality.”

In her caption, Demi began by saying, “I’m making light of this just because i know I would be categorized with Shanae, so I have to find a way to laugh. But this is NOT OKAY! Implying women are crazy is a HARMFUL narrative that contributes to abuse, hate, sexism, and ableism.”

She explained how Aaron’s comment is ableism because it suggests that Shanae’s personality is “not able enough for this planet.”

Demi also felt it was out of pocket to comment about Shanae being locked in a padded room with a straight jacket.

Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi form an unexpected friendship

Shanae is one of Bachelor Nation’s more controversial members. She butt heads with several of her The Bachelor Season 26 costars, including Genevieve Parisi.

Many viewers were unhappy when Shanae was announced as a cast member of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 after her offensive comments towards Elizabeth Corrigan and the neurodivergent community.

However, Shanae declared she was new and improved on the beach, and she appeared to get along with her BIP costars.

During split week, Shanae and Genevieve bonded over drinks and formed an unlikely friendship after being enemies previously.

On The Bachelor Season 26, Shanae and Genevieve faced off during a two-on-one and also hurled insults at one another at the Women Tell All.

Genevieve appears to have grown fond of Shanae on the beach, but their fellow costar Kate Gallivan doesn’t buy Shanae’s redemption arc.

Time will tell what happens next for Shanae now that Logan has moved on with Kate.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.