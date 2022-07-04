Demi Burnett shares how Natasha Parker saved her life and helped her stop drinking

Bachelor Nation’s Demi Burnett shares a powerful moment with Natasha Parker. Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Demi Burnett has been candid about her troubled history with alcohol, and she recently revealed the Bachelor Nation star that helped kickstart her path to recovery.

With Demi’s followers curious about her journey towards sobriety, Demi answered questions regarding what got her to stop drinking.

Demi declared that her Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 costar Natasha Parker had a huge part in Demi turning her life around.

Demi Burnett credits Natasha Parker for saving her life

Demi Burnett took to TikTok to answer the question, “How did you quit drinking?”

Recounting her story, Demi expressed that she was with Natasha Parker, who was lying in bed with her.

Demi woke up and revealed to Natasha that she had a ‘massive drinking problem’ and wanted to be done with drinking for good.

Demi then asked if Natasha could make sure she didn’t die because she feared she would die from the drinking she had recently done.

Natasha said, ‘of course’ and then Demi began to puke. Natasha stepped into action as Demi shared that Natasha “immediately called the ambulance for me. They came. They told me I’d be okay.”

However, things got worse as Demi shared, “Then I wasn’t okay because then I started having a seizure, and Natasha saw me. She found me having a seizure, and she called the ambulance, got me to the hospital, took care of everything, talked to all the people I had plans with, and fixed everything.”

Demi became emotional as she declared, “Natasha saved my life. Natasha walked in my front door because she was supposed to leave, and she decided to come back in and say bye to me one more time. She walked in the door, and within one minute, I started seizing. Without Natasha here, I don’t know if I would be here. That’s crazy, man. I love her so much, and I’m so grateful for her. Like she didn’t just save my life; she continued to stay with me in the hospital and take care of me and make sure that I was okay. And I will never ever forget that. Like oh my god, thank you, Natasha.”

Demi also added that Bachelor Nation’s Justin Glaze helped get her to the hospital and took care of her as well.

Leaving a message for those struggling with alcohol addiction, Demi emphasized that it’s crucial to pace yourself when quitting and seek medical help.

Natasha Parker expresses love for Demi Burnett

After sharing her TikTok video on Instagram, several Bachelor Nation stars and fans reacted to the video and sang Natasha’s praises for being an incredible friend.

Wells Adams wrote, “We all need a Natasha. And we all should try to be a Natasha.”

Natasha also responded to the post with impactful words, writing, “Demi I love you, so proud of you, so thankful God kept me with you during that time, you’re meant to be here, so much more life to live & I know your story is helping people.

Demi replied calling Natasha the “light of my life.”

Natasha Parker was already beloved by Bachelor Nation, and now even more admire her for her exemplary character and commitment to her friends.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.