Demi Burnett says she’s the happiest she has ever been and showcases chain pieces in her hair

Demi Burnett took Bachelor Nation by storm when she made her Bachelor debut on Season 23 of The Bachelor with Colton Underwood.

Demi’s blunt, bubbly personality rubbed some of the women the wrong way during the season, but fans loved watching her week after week to see what she would do and say.

She later made history as having the first same-sex relationship in the franchise’s history when she was on Bachelor in Paradise. Recently, Demi has been diagnosed with autism and has had a rough few months, but now, according to her, she is better than ever.

Demi posted to social media as she sported a new look with her hair

Demi took to her Instagram account to show her fans and supporters how well she is doing now and how she is loving life.

She posted two photos of herself and one video with her long, blonde hair down and chains incorporated throughout her hair. Demi also donned a very low-cut black shirt that looked like a black bra, but it had see-through long sleeves attached to it.

She then captioned her pictures and video as she exclaimed, “I FEEL THE HAPPIEST YET I can see me feeling this good forever.”

What did Bachelor Nation alums and fans say about Demi’s post?

Bachelor Nation alums and fans took to Demi’s post and showed their support for her well-being and that she feels great.

Elizabeth Corrigan, a past contestant from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, who had drama with the season’s villain, Shanae Ankney, was the first to comment. She gave Demi three purple hearts.

Another viewer asked about the chains in Demi’s hair, as she asked, “Is that chains in the hair?!” Demi actually responded back to her and stated, “@theemmaslater yess hehe my girl @hairbycarafeder did it.”

One other fan inquired about the chains and wrote, “Oh I want to do this! Beautiful baby How does one do this?” Demi again posted back, “the chains are def my fav.”

Other Bachelor Nation fans just wanted to comment on their love and support for Demi and that she seems to be feeling well emotionally and mentally.

All three wrote how they love her hair, how they’re happy for her, and it’s good to see her thriving, and the last stated, “Chain it up girl! Just keep feeling better and better.”

Demi has been through a lot physically, emotionally, and mentally recently as she has talked about her social anxiety and issues that she’s been having with herself. Being diagnosed with autism and knowing where some of these issues are now stemming has seemed to help Demi as she goes from day to day.

