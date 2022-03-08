Demi Burnett says she’s ‘not taken seriously’ due to ‘misconceptions about autism’ 

Demi Burnett continues to address autism misconceptions on her platform. Pic credit: ABC

Demi Burnett recently broke the news that she has autism, and she has since been using her platform to raise awareness and dispel misconceptions around being neurodivergent.

In a recent post, Demi broke down the problem she has with certain labels and stigmas surrounding the autism spectrum.

Demi also revealed the ways in which she feels she’s not taken seriously as an autistic woman.

Demi Burnett says her ‘diagnosis requires support’

Demi Burnett took to her Instagram stories to share a tweet that she resonated with regarding autism, needing support, and masking mental health.

The Twitter user wrote, “I agree with you 1000%. I am okay with being Autistic and it has explained sooo much, still I don’t have the support system I need and I struggle with mental health and identity because of decades of masking. It’s been a little over 2 years and I feel very lost and isolated.”

Along with boosting the tweet on her Instagram, Demi vulnerably opened up about how she too masked and why it’s so crucial for her to have a strong support system due to her diagnosis.

Demi expressed, “I masked for 27 years and it worked really well because everyone else believes I’m fully capable of maintaining independence. I am not. I need support. My diagnosis said REQUIRES SUPPORT.”

Demi’s statement continued, “I am not taken seriously because of the misconceptions about autism. This is why high functioning and low functioning labels are a problem to me. I am ‘high functioning’ or even discredited when I mask, and ‘low functioning’ when I am my true self. Yes this includes mutism and self injuries.”

To further emphasize her point, Demi wrote ‘WE REQUIRE SUPPORT” in all caps at the top of her Instagram story.

Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Demi Burnett opens up about isolating herself

Continuing to be candid, Demi recently shared about some of the social challenges that she faces as an autistic woman.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Demi expressed feeling that she turns people off, which makes it challenging to make friends.

Demi detailed how her bluntness can be perceived as rude and how she has a tendency to say the wrong things despite having good intentions.

As Demi continues to navigate her social life, public presence, and neurodivergence, many have voiced their support and appreciation for Demi’s vulnerability.

If you or someone you know struggles with self-harm, text ‘HOME’ to 741741 to connect with a Crisis Counselor.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.