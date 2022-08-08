Demi Burnett rocks orange swirl gown 

Demi Burnett is one of Bachelor Nation’s biggest stars. Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Demi Burnett looked mesmerizing in her latest fashion share.

Demi became a breakout star after appearing on The Bachelor Season 23 with Colton Underwood, and she developed one of the larger fan bases in Bachelor Nation.

Often engaging with her abundance of fans, Demi enjoys sharing pics in her range of eye-catching outfits.

This summer, Demi has been gracing her social media feed with several bold ensembles and pops of color.

In a recent post, Demi highlighted her figure in a cut-out gown with a trendy pattern.

Demi expressed feeling like a princess as she filmed herself in the gown.

Demi Burnett is toned in an orange swirl dress

Demi Burnett took to her Instagram Stories to share videos of herself in her summer dress as she raved about the look.

Posing in different angles, Demi’s dress featured a white and orange swirl-cropped bodice with an embellished neckline. The ensemble gave a peek of skin with midriff cutouts and a flowing maxi skirt bottom.

Demi completed the look with a pair of heels and her blonde tresses in a half up half down hairdo, along with her signature front bangs.

The Bachelor Nation blonde accessorized the look with rings and bangles as she shared that she felt like a princess from the film Princess Diaries, starring actress Anne Hathaway.



Demi wearing orange isn’t surprising, as she previously declared it her favorite color.

Demi wore an orange mini dress and checkered heels as she posed and filmed herself in slow motion a few weeks ago.

Along with the video, Demi captioned the post, “Orange is my favorite color [orange heart emoji] what’s yours?”

Demi Burnett has been alcohol-free for a year

Demi has been very vulnerable with followers this year as she detailed her autism diagnosis and struggles with alcohol.

After a life-threatening experienced due to alcohol, Demi turned her life around and gave up alcohol.

Demi shared that she had opened up about her alcoholism to fellow Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star Natasha Parker and Natasha saved her life after a dangerous occurrence with alcohol.

Now, Demi has celebrated being alcohol-free for a year, as she declared that drinking is going out of style.

Demi’s fans are happy to see her seemingly thriving now that she’s alcohol-free.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.