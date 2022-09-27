Demi Burnett reveals her least favorite comment as a bisexual woman

Demi Burnett has appeared on The Bachelor and two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Demi Burnett celebrated Bi Visibility Day with a message.

Demi came out as bisexual to the public on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6.

Before BIP, Demi had appeared on The Bachelor Season 23 with lead Colton Underwood, who later came out to the public as a gay man.

During the Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 finale, Demi and her girlfriend Kristian Haggerty got engaged, becoming the first same-sex couple to get engaged within the franchise.

Demi since returned to Bachelor in Paradise for Season 7, where she focused solely on pursuing the men on the island.

In her recent video, Demi addressed the perks of being bisexual and how ignorant comments can come across as “gaslighting” her reality.

Demi Burnett took to Instagram to share her Bi-Day video with her one million followers.

The video began with Demi declaring she’s available to be a “Bi icon.”

She then shared one of her least favorite comments as a bisexual woman.

Demi shared that her friends will say, “I just see you win a man, Demi,” and “Demi, don’t you think you’re going to marry a man, though?” And “Demi, you know you’re gonna marry a man.”

Demi explained the issue with those comments and said those types of remarks invalidate and gaslight her.

She also feels those comments suggest she’s making her sexuality up and that it’s essentially telling her that her reality is false and she’s not actually bisexual.

Demi emphasized that comments like that are painful and urged people to “quit it.”

Demi concluded the video by celebrating being bisexual and open to all the love. She also placed small print over the video, saying, “Bachelorette audition #1.”

She captioned the post, “Happy Bi-Day,” with a blushing emoji and heart emojis featuring colors of the rainbow.

Demi Burnett will not appear on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8

Demi’s Bachelor in Paradise days seem to be behind her as she confirmed she would not be making a surprise appearance as one of the cast members on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

After having had an eventful time on both Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 & 7, Demi seems to be looking to build her platform elsewhere, including her podcast and social media, where she’s often candid about autism and being alcohol-free after struggles with alcoholism.

If Demi’s Bi-Day video is an indicator, she may even be interested in being The Bachelorette’s first openly bisexual lead.

Would you want to see Demi Burnett star on The Bachelorette?

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.