Demi Burnett reaches for the sky in orange platform shoes

Demi Burnett continues to make a splash in orange this summer.

The Bachelor Nation star struck confident poses outdoors while adding to her height with colorful shoes.

Demi often shares her vibrant sense of style with her one million Instagram followers.

She also uses her platform to raise awareness about subjects that resonate with her.

Since being diagnosed with autism, Demi also shared what she learned about neurodivergence and what she’s learned going alcohol-free for a year.

In her recent post, Demi kept things more lighthearted as she made an orange pun.

Demi Burnett looks slender on the sand

Demi Burnett took to Instagram to share her summery snapshots.

In the opening photo, Demi posed further away and looked elongated as she stuck out a leg and placed one hand high in the air.

Demi wore an orange bikini top and tan shorts with a tan flowing jacket. Standing in the sand, Demi completed the look with orange platform sandals and accessorized with sunglasses and a tan bag.

Demi posed from similar angles with her toned physique soaking up the sun and a vast blue sky behind her in the second and third photos.

The Bachelor Nation star captioned the post, “Orange you glad my feet can’t touch the hot sand ❤️‍🔥.”

Demi Burnett’s orange and tan look receives praise

Demi’s fans were obsessed with her series of photos and took to the comment section to react.

A follower wrote, “It’s the shoes.”

Another commenter wrote in all-caps, “ON MY NECK.”

One fan commented, “Queen status,” with others writing, “Give me a chance,” and “Slay all day.”

A commenter asked, “Ok but on a scale of 1 to hard, how hard was it to walk on the sand with the orange pumps? always gorgeous hunnies.”

Other comments included, “You’re so beautiful Demi,” “Legs til Tuesday!” and “Your very beautiful and so hot.”

Demi’s recent beauty photos felt reminiscent of her colorful swimwear on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise.

With Bachelor in Paradise set to return in the fall, Demi shared she won’t be headed to the island for a third shot at love on the island.

Instead, Demi appears to have her sights set on opportunities outside The Bachelor franchise, such as her podcast.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.