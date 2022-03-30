Demi Burnett poses in thong underwear and says she wants to sit on a pink cake

Demi Burnett releases a photo in thong underwear. Pic credIt: ABC

Demi Burnett has always been seen as an outgoing, tell it like it is, individual, from her stints on The Bachelor franchise to her social media accounts.

While Demi has had some troubles lately with some social anxiety and recently being diagnosed with autism, it has seemed that she has been doing better through her Instagram posts.

Fans never know what Demi will post or say next, which is why they seem to love her so much.

What did Bachelor Nation alum Demi Burnett post to her Instagram this time?

Most recently, Demi took to her Instagram account in white, thong underwear, with a matching white bra. The underwear had a black band around the top, and the bra was also outlined in the same black color.

Along with her provocative look, Demi posted a very interesting, and even shocking, caption to pair with the photos.

She wrote, “I just really want to sit on a cake. A pink cake. It would start sensual, but would get sexual fast. Share your cake sitting experiences.”

What did fans say in response to Demi’s photos and strange caption?

Fans seemed stunned by her caption and took to her comments to post ideas and suggestions to her words, as well as positive affirmations for how she looked in the thong underwear.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Two fans, bewildered by her idea, wrote, “We have a platform for that (with two, wide googly eyes),” and “This is going to be THE MOST DRAMATIC EPISODE OF THE BACHELOR SO FAR.”

Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

More Bachelor Nation fans had something to say about Demi’s idea, as they stated, “This is going to be your most famous post of the year. Cake on cake (peach and birthday cake emojis),” and “I’d eat that cake (laughing face and clapping hands emojis).”

Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Other viewers talked instead about how amazing Demi looked in the bra and thong underwear combo. They posted, “You look like a play boy model, sexy..” and “You look very beautiful Demi (smiley face and heart-faced emoji).” One more exclaimed, “ill take that! (kissing face emoji).”

Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Demi has made quite a few headlines in Bachelor Nation

Demi was the first contestant to have an on-screen romance with a person of the same sex on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. She and her girlfriend, Kristian Haggerty, left Paradise engaged. However, the duo didn’t last, and Demi reappeared in Mexico for Season 7 of the show.

Moreover, she has made quite a stir in Bachelor Nation, as well as through social media. From her eccentric outfit choices, or lack thereof, to her outspoken opinions, Demi has captured the attention of many.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.