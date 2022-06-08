Demi Burnett pops in orange bikini and baggy jeans

Demi Burnett includes splashes of color in her latest outfit. Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Demi Burnett is one of Bachelor Nation’s most vibrant members, and her personality is often reflected in her bold and colorful outfit choices.

Recently, Demi shared a fun ensemble that featured pops of pink and orange and lots of skin.

Demi also shared a message about being inspired by the fashion around her.

Demi Burnett rocks bright bikini and heart-patterned jeans

Demi Burnett took to Instagram to show off her trendy take on a look that she compared to Joe Dirt, played by former Bachelor in Paradise celebrity host David Spade.

Mixing pink and orange, Demi looked ready for summer with a skimpy orange bikini top and a pink long sleeve cropped top that gave a peek of her shoulders.

Demi’s orange bikini bottoms were visible underneath her pair of funky baggy jeans that featured large heart shapes all down the legs.

Demi wore open-toed orange shoes and tinted sunglasses. The Bachelor Nation blonde completed the look with a multicolored trucker hat.

In the several photos, Demi gave a view of her standout outfit from the front and back while posing by a piano.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The final slide of Demi’s post featured a model in a similar outfit with a hat, pink long-sleeve crop top, and orange bikini.

Demi loved how her vibrant look came together and gushed over the ensemble in her caption.

Demi wrote, “IM SO CUTE 🧡 okay swipe to the end to see how they styled this cropped pullover because I think it’s important to remember that ideas don’t come out of thin air! Inspiration and mimicking can help you feel confident 🧡”

Demi Burnett’s outfit receives praise from Bachelor Nation fans

Friends and fans of Demi loved the way she mimicked the model’s outfits and showered the reality television powerhouse with compliments.

One commenter wrote, “stylish queen.”

Another fan commented, “This outfit” with heart-eyed emojis and a fitting orange heart emoji.”

A follower expressed appreciation for Demi’s honest caption, writing, “Absolutely obsessed with the transparency and message of this post.”

Other comments included “Always slaying Demi,” “Cutie,” and “obsessed.”

Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Demi Burnett appears ready to move on to new ventures after appearing on The Bachelor Season 23 and stirring the pot on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 & 7. She continues to thrill her followers with her revealing and eye-catching sense of style.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.