Demi Burnett is ‘devilish’ in all white

Demi Burnett manages to look angelic and “devilish” at the same time. Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Demi Burnett bared abs in her recent all-white ensemble.

Demi shared posts in her devilish attire with her one million followers.

The Bachelor Nation star gained her large following after becoming a breakout star on The Bachelor Season 23 with Colton Underwood.

Demi then went on to star in two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise.

On Bachelor in Paradise Season 6, Demi made history with her girlfriend Kristian Haggerty as they became the first same-sex couple to get engaged within the franchise.

On Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, Demi arrived to stir the pot and ended up in a love triangle before leaving the island single.

Demi Burnett adds glamour to a white sweats ensemble

Demi Burnett took to Instagram recently to share several posts in her white outfit.

In the first post, Demi posed by a couch wearing her white ab-baring crop top with “Devilish” written across the chest.

She paired the crop top with white sweats and a glamorous sheer long-sleeve jacket with a fluffy trim.

Demi rocked her signature blonde bangs with curls at the tips of her hair.

The Bachelor Nation star captioned the post, “I told my friend today, “this world is so messed up we have to be in hell.” Then I looked down at my shirt…”

In another post, Demi shared three photos in the outfit while posing outdoors on a basketball court as the sun shined on her skin.

Demi captioned the post, “I will rock yo jaw.”

Demi Burnett practices shooting her shot

Demi Burnett’s outfit included a pair of chunky white platform heels, but the fancy shoes didn’t stop Demi from trying her hand at basketball.

While on the court, Demi shared a video of herself making several attempts at getting the ball through the hoop.

Demi struggled to get a successful shot, but when she finally made one, she strutted towards the camera with text over the video that read, “And that’s how it’s done.”

The caption of the post read, “Missing this many times in a row IS a talent 🏀.”

Demi’s friends and followers commented on her looks and her basketball skills.

A Bachelor fan page wrote, “Looking beautiful but sis I got so much anxiety watching this thinking you might hurt your ankles!!! Be careful.”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 star Genevieve Parisi reiterated, “And that’s how it’s done.”

Other comments encouraged Demi’s cute sense of style as Demi affirmed, “sometimes that’s all that matters.”

