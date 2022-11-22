Demi Burnett hints at a return to television and reveals favorite BIP couple

Demi Burnett has appeared on several seasons within The Bachelor franchise. Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Demi Burnett has an undeniable television presence, and it appears she could return to TV soon.

The Bachelor Nation star hinted at a TV return while engaging with her one million Instagram followers.

Demi’s first TV stint was on The Bachelor Season 23 with lead Colton Underwood, but the pair didn’t work out, and both later would come out as members of the LGBTQ community.

After not finding love with Colton, Demi went on to have notable storylines on both Bachelor in Paradise Seasons 6 & 7.

Demi also appeared on separate seasons of The Bachelorette and other ABC shows, as she’s been vocal about enjoying being in front of the camera. In several posts this year, Demi has even appeared to campaign to be the next Bachelorette.

Demi’s recent post suggests she may have a TV project in the works as she answered fans’ questions about what’s next for her and what she thinks of the couples on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

Demi Burnett could be back on TV ‘soon’

Demi Burnett took to her Instagram Stories to answer fans’ questions.

One eager fan wanted to know, ‘When can we see you back on TV?”

Demi appeared to know something we don’t as she kept her answer short and to the point, saying, “Soon.” She also winked at the camera for emphasis.

It remains to be seen what Demi could have in store regarding her next TV venture, but as far as her previous stint on The Bachelor, it seems her reasoning for going on the show wasn’t that deep.

A fan asked Demi what made her go on The Bachelor, and she said, “I had nothing better to do.”

Demi Burnett thinks one BIP couple is ‘disgustingly in love’

During her Q&A, Demi was also asked to name her favorite Bachelor in Paradise couple.

Demi’s first response was to say, “Kate and Logan, duh.”

Kate Gallivan and Logan Palmer have a rocky relationship, but Demi said she enjoys them because “they’re so entertaining.”

However, the couple Demi shared she’s most rooting for is BIP Season 8’s ultimate love birds, Brandon Jones and Serene Russell.

Demi stated, “they are just so ‘disgustingly in love,’ and it’s so authentic, and it’s crazy. And I love it! It’s just, like, pure. It’s like not affected by the trauma, the dating cycle trauma.”

While The Bachelor franchise will take a break from our screens for the holidays, Demi’s return to television may be drawing near.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.