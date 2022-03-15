Demi Burnett encourages women to ‘use lust to manipulate men into fighting for women’s rights’ 

Demi Burnett talks the power of sex appeal in getting men to fight for women. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation star Demi Burnett has dedicated her various platforms to bringing awareness to causes and movements that matter to her.

Demi often champions the women’s rights movement and recently gave a unique tip to women regarding how they can best lure men into joining the fight for women.

Demi detailed the power of sex appeal and why she thinks lust is an effective way to get men to listen and pay attention.

Demi Burnett advocates using sex appeal to get men to listen to women

Demi Burnett took to her Instagram stories to show off her pink cutout top and talk about women’s rights.

In Demi’s story, she danced around while wearing a pink top with revealing cutouts all down the middle. Along with the video, Demi wrote, “Womens rights are sexy.”

Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Demi then shared a screenshot of her DMs revealing a man’s comment on her video about “sexy” women’s rights.

The commenter wrote, “I want you to have all the rights.”

Demi crossed out the “you” in the comment and corrected it to “all women.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Demi also gave women some advice, writing, “Ladies: use lust to manipulate men into fighting for women’s rights. (Because unfortunately it’s the easiest way to get them to listen).”

Offering up another idea, Demi wrote, “Idea: no men get access to your vagina unless they prove they are an activist in the feminist movement.”

Demi further elaborated on how she views her sex appeal as a tool to amplify her voice and important movements.

Demi wrote, “I will use my sex appeal as a tool to fight for women and other oppressed groups until I’m no longer sexy. Then I will find another tool to help bring awareness to the discrimination of women and all other minorities.”

Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Demi Burnett sends a conflicting message about vaping

Along with discussing women’s rights, Demi also recorded herself vaping in her pink top and light jeans.

Despite blowing out smoke from her vape pen, Demi wrote “Don’t vape” on her Instagram story.

Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Demi has often enjoyed switching tones on her platform as she embraces her passions and eccentricities. From having fun with filters to vulnerably discussing her autism, Demi has remained candid, outspoken, and versatile.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.