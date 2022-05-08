Demi Burnett craves pizza in tiny crop top

Demi Burnett shows off her body in an Instagram post. Pic credit: ABC

Demi Burnett has been in the spotlight and on the radar lately on Instagram and in Bachelor Nation.

While she has come out with a fairly recent autism diagnosis, she has also survived some mental health struggles.

As she has overcome some things in the previous months, she has also achieved something that she is extremely proud of, and that is putting herself out there and trying not to worry about what others think.

What has Demi Burnett put out on Instagram now?

This is evident in her most recent Instagram post, as she poses in four photos with an itty-bitty hunter green crop top. The shirt has one small button at the very top, with a slit down the middle.

Demi has her hair in two braids and stands up against her mantel at her house as she stares into the distance and at the camera in the four pictures.

In fact, in the very first photo, you can see the undersides of her breasts, as her shirt comes up. It’s very apparent Demi is not wearing any sort of bra as well.

Demi captioned her photos and post by saying, “Me eyeing the neighbors getting a pizza delivery … need a pineapple pizza now. What toppings do y’all like?!”

Bachelor alums and viewers gave their input and showed Demi some love

While some Bachelor Nation alums and fans answered Demi’s pizza question, others couldn’t see past her photos and showed her some love on her look of the day.

Victoria Fuller, previous Bachelor Nation alum from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, wrote on Demi’s post first and simply stated, “hot.”

Another alum declared her favorite kind of pizza and answered Demi’s question as he said, “Pepperoni & pineapple … don’t judge.”

Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Other fans gave their input on what type of pizza Demi should order, as they stated, “Allllll the toppings. Also a good veggie bangs [hands-clapping emoji and fire flame emoji],” and “pepperoni and i like stuffed crust [pizza emoji.]”

Another viewer just couldn’t get past Demi’s look and shirt of choice as she inquired, “WHERE is this shirt from???”

Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Still, others gave her loving and supportive emojis in the comment section, and another fan asked, “Britney Spears who? M.”

Moreover, another user gave their pizza choice when he wrote, “I’d like pepperoni, garlic and maybe green onions on my pizza.”

Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

It looks like Demi has a lot of options and opinions on what type of pizza she should get. Even more so, it appears that there are so many people out there who support and love Demi and how she is always true to herself and doesn’t care what others think.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.