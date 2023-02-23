Demi Burnett has spent another year around the sun and looks amazing. The Bachelor in Paradise star turned 28 and decided to take a moment to reflect.

She told her followers, “I get better looking every year just like Nick Viall. 28 looks great on me. comment your fav pic 1-5. Happybirthdaydemi”

The reality star posted the perfect photo to celebrate her birthday. She donned a spandex purple crop top that featured cutouts along the torso. She also had a white cardigan that cut off at her waist.

She paired the top with baby blue boyfriend jeans that also adorned circular cutouts on the legs.

To accessorize the outfit, Demi rocked a purple bag to match her top and hoop earrings.

Her makeup looked gorgeous, sporting dewy skin, brown eyeshadow, and pink lip gloss.

She straightened her hair and wore her signature bangs to complete the look.

Demi Burnett finds the perfect Sunscreen with Juice Beauty

Sunscreen can provide tremendous benefits for anyone’s skin, but it doesn’t come without downsides. A common complaint when finding a new sunscreen is the odd feeling it gives off when wearing makeup over it.

However, after trying Juice Beauty, Demi Burnett became so impressed with the product that she had to work with the company.

Juice Beauty’s Prebiotix SPF 45 Glow claims to be very hydrating and leaves the skin with a beautiful glow. The product has a lightweight formula that provides broad-spectrum SPF to protect the skin from the sun.

Demi raved about the product while doing her makeup on Instagram. She explained in her caption that this was the best SPF product that she had ever tried.

She wrote, “Optimize your beauty routine with this skin saver! Juice Beauty Prebiotix SPF 45 Glow moisturizer melts into your skin for a hydrated, dewy glow.”

Demi Burnett channels Coconut Head while partying with friends

Demi Burnett found herself in a gorgeous pastel number while out on the town. The reality star was out dancing with her friends, wearing a light pink corset that perfectly clung to her body.

Over her, she wore a cropped fur jacket that channeled the Y2K trend perfectly.

She paired it with silver trousers that completed the overall look.

Demi added two pigtails to her hair while sporting choppy bangs for the night’s festivities. She posted to Instagram stating if her bangs do not remind people of the character Coconut Head, she doesn’t want to have them.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.