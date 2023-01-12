Demi Burnett wears a stunning outfit as she leaves a special message. Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Demi Burnett is not here for some people lurking on her social media. While unveiling her latest daring outfit, she had a special message for her exes who are still keeping tabs on her.

The song Honey, I See You by Mashonda played while she captioned, “all the men and women who fumbled me watching my story” above her head.

She finished the caption by saying she hoped a single tear would fall down each of their faces. With her looking this good, that might be the case.

The reality star posed in front of a Club Pilates wearing a daring lime green cut-out top with a beige trench coat over it to cinch her waist.

She paired it with flared green pants that featured a diamond print. She accessorized the outfit with a small Gucci bag, sunglasses, and silver pointed-toe boots.

She wore her hair down with light waves and full bangs.

Demi Burnett teaches fans how to get the perfect curl

Demi Burnett is not afraid to change her hairstyle at a moment’s notice. While testing out different styles, she managed to master how to curl her hair perfectly every time.

When talking to Cosmopolitan, she explained the process saying, “I put a ponytail on the top of my head and then I split it down the middle. I curl one side of it one way, the other side the opposite way, and then I let it down and have these amazing curls.”

When curling her hair, she uses the Bombay curling wand, which fans can get for a steal at $120. She then adds a small amount of Bio Silk Hair Oil to add shine to her hair and leave it with an amazing scent.

Demi Burnett dances in a heart shape crop top to celebrate her latest fashion buy

Demi Burnett loves a good outfit and is particularly happy about her latest find. While in her room, fans saw her dancing in her new beige coat. The puffer jacket was particularly useful to her due to the straps inside, which helped with her sensory overload.

Even without the jacket, fans couldn’t ignore how great her outfit looked already. The reality star wore a black and white crop top with a V-shape hem to outline a heart-shaped pattern. She paired it with black and white tie-dye sweatpants for a simple athletic look.

She kept the accessories simple and wore a large chain necklace and her white headphones.