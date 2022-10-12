Demi Burnett calls out ‘crusty chickens’ shading her on Bachelor Nation podcasts

Demi Burnett is one of the most popular and talked about members of Bachelor Nation. Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Demi Burnett had choice words for Bachelor Nation podcasts that throw shade her way.

Demi first appeared on The Bachelor Season 23 with lead Colton Underwood and became a polarizing breakout star.

Gaining notoriety as a popular and outspoken member of The Bachelor franchise, Demi also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 and 7.

While Demi opened up about her sexuality on BIP Season 6, she appeared to return to paradise for Season 7 strictly to stir the pot and cause drama.

The Bachelor Nation blonde’s behavior within and beyond the franchise often provokes lots of buzz and conversation, as she has tons of fans and many critics.

Demi’s recent tweet saw her addressing the podcasts that speak poorly of her and what she wishes she could do about it.

Demi Burnett has a message for ‘crusty chickens’ throwing shade at her

Demi took to Twitter to air out her grievances with certain Bachelor Nation podcasts.

She wrote, “I wish I could search my name in all the bachelor nation podcasts in order to hear what every one of u crusty chickens has said.”

Explaining why, Demi continued, “Bc I look foolish going out of my way for ppl who are shading me on a podcast they know I would never listen to.”

Pic credit: @demi_burnett/Twitter

Demi Burnett teases waiting for her ‘next TV show contract’

Demi is no stranger to TV appearances, and her latest video suggested she’s waiting for another chance to return to television.

She shared a video rocking back and forth to the audio while wearing a busty black crop top and orange shorts with a blue and yellow striped jacket hanging off her shoulder.

Demi completed the look with black platform shoes and sunglasses resting on her blonde locks.

Text over the video read, “Waiting for my next TV show contract like….”

She beckoned her one million Instagram followers to tag their favorite TV network in the post’s caption.

Previously, Demi also teased auditioning for The Bachelorette.

Starring on The Bachelorette would be one of the few things Demi has yet to do within the franchise. Although, Demi did make an appearance on The Bachelorette Season 15 as she supported her friend and lead, Hannah Brown.

Demi certainly has a presence on screen, so time will tell if, when, and how Demi returns to television.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.