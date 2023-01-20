Demi Burnett decided to try on some new clothes and looked stunning. The reality star asked her fans to pick their favorite, but who can decide with outfits this great?

Demi’s first lingerie was a lacy red number that clung to her body. It featured a lace turtleneck, a cutout along the bust, and red underwear outline.

She posed in her bathroom mirror wearing her blonde locks down with fringe bangs.

The television personality kept her makeup simple, wearing neutral eyeshadow and pink lip gloss.

For the second lingerie, she switched things up and wore a black ensemble, that was completely see-through along the torso.

The undergarment came with a matching skirt, that cut off around her thigh.

On Instagram, she admitted to having so much fun playing “dress up” when she has no plans for the night.

Her followers weighed in on the look and overwhelmingly seemed to love her black lingerie.

Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Demi Burnett shows fans how to get her signature curls

Despite having naturally straight hair, the blonde bombshell loves to switch things up and rock pin curls on occasion.

With an amazing look, it’s no wonder that fans would want to emulate something similar to the television star. To appease her followers, she gave a step-by-step tutorial on how to get the same hairstyle.

The first step to curling her hair is detangling and spraying it with a heat protectant. From there she separated the hair into sections to make it easier to work with it.

After sectioning, she takes one-inch pieces and curls them both towards and away from her face, then proceeds to spray them with hair spray.

She emphasized curling tightly at the root to add extra volume. Once she has curled every section of the hair, she gives a final hairspray to lock the curls in place, giving her a week of curly hair.

Demi Burnett dances in a gorgeous green corset

It’s clear that Demi Burnett has an impeccable style. While trying on a form-fitting matching set, she decided to poke fun at her dancing.

“I didn’t know we were having RUMP ROAST for dinner?!” she captioned her Instagram post.

The reality tv contestant sported a green corset top with a matching maxi skirt that featured a high slit.

She wore her hair statement pin curls while opting for neutral eyeshadow and nude lipstick for a simple makeup look.