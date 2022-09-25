DeMario Jackson from The Bachelorette faces sexual assault lawsuit

Former The Bachelorette contestant DeMario Jackson is being accused of sexually assaulting two women. Pic credit: @demariojackson_/Instagram

Former The Bachelorette contestant DeMario Jackson is being sued by two women for sexual battery, false imprisonment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

They have chosen to remain anonymous for now and have accused DeMario of sexually assaulting them.

Jane Doe 1 is 25-year-old and said she met DeMario on a dating app.

Whereas Jane Doe 2 is 28-year-old; she first met DeMario on social media.

PEOPLE obtained court documents filed last Tuesday in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles; the two women are Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2.

The women’s stories are similar and expose an alleged pattern of behavior from the former reality star.

Both women told the Court that DeMario, “used his notoriety and public persona to lure the unsuspecting plaintiffs” into a false sense of safety. TMZ was the first to break the news.

Trigger warning: This article talks about sexual assault, violence and rape.

Jane Doe 1 alleges rape by DeMario Jackson

The accusers stated that DeMario, who appeared on Season 13 of The Bachelorette starring Rachel Lindsay, used his fame to prey on women. They said that social media and dating apps were his hunting grounds.

The filing alleges DeMario grabbed Jane Doe 1 at the end of their first date when she tried to get out of the car. He allegedly forcefully kissed her before revealing his private parts to her.

After she told DeMario off, he apologized profusely. He won her over with his “charisma,” and the two eventually went out on more dates.

However, after one-night out where DeMario was drunk, she said he “Forcefully sexually assaulted her.” She said “no” multiple times, but DeMario didn’t stop.

The next day she went to the hospital and had a rape kit done. She even told her University of Southern California professor about the incident and had a nervous breakdown in class.

DeMario Jackson allegedly lured Jane Doe 2 into his home.

The second plaintiff claimed that she met DeMario on social media in 2019. They exchanged messages for some time before he invited her out on a date.

He insisted that she should come to his house because he feared he would be recognized from his time on The Bachelorette. He didn’t want this to ruin their date.

When she met him at his house, she said, “DeMario forced himself on her despite her demands to stop.”

She told the court that the former Bachelor in Paradise contestant admitted to having “Committed an unconsented” sexual act against her.

Jane Doe 2 is also in therapy and said she is traumatized. She had to undergo many tests, including for STDs.

Not the first time DeMario is accused of sexual misconduct

In 2017, during his stint on Bachelor in Paradise, DeMario was accused of sexual misconduct after an incident in a pool with an intoxicated Corinne Olympios. A producer filed a formal complaint saying that Corinne was too drunk to give consent.

Bachelor in Paradise contestants DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios attend a Halloween Party together in LA. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Gotpap/StarMaxInc.com

They were both sent home and production had to shut down for weeks. After an investigation, the network said that no misconduct occurred, however, neither Corinne nor DeMario was invited back when the show resumed filming.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.