Demar Jackson shows off his special lady on his birthday

Demar Jackson spent his birthday with a special lady. Pic credit: ABC

Demar Jackson celebrated his birthday in style and flaunted a special someone in his birthday photos.

After aiming to find love on both The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, it seems Demar may be officially coupled up.

Demar Jackson celebrated turning 28

Demar Jackson turned 28 and he celebrated by sharing a series of photos on his Instagram that showcased his fun personality and his potential new girlfriend.

In the first two photos of Demar’s birthday post, he playfully leans into the frame in front of Happy Birthday balloons that hang against a plain wall.

Demar wore a hat, tan pants, and a black tee accentuating his muscles. He complimented the look with a necklace and plaid flannel wrapped around his waist.

The third photo is the one that caught attention as it’s the one photo in the post where Demar isn’t solo.

Instead, a woman looks lovingly up at Demar as she wraps her arm around him, and Demar holds up her leg. The body language from the two certainly could suggest that they’re potentially a couple.

Demar’s caption read, “Thank you everyone for all of the Birthday Wishes yesterday, I truly appreciate it more than you know and have been feeling all the love. I’m looking forward to this 28th chapter of mine.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The post was met with lots of love from Bachelor Nation stars, including Dale Moss, Kenny Braasch, Kelley Flanagan, Ivan Hall, Victoria Larson, and Tammy Ly, to name a few.

Some comments even gushed over Demar being in a new relationship, and Demar didn’t outright deny the implication.

While Demar doesn’t explicitly mention the woman in the post, he did tag her and her name is Christian Mila.

Who is Christina Mila?

Christina Mila is a fitness enthusiast and a personal blogger according to her Instagram page.

She posts loads of videos of her workouts and training as well modeling shots as well.

Interestingly, Christina has posted Demar on her page and the pair certainly appear to be close and affectionate with one another.

In one of her posts with Demar, the pair wrap their arms around each other and point while at Petco Park. Demar attended a major cycling event at the stadium alongside fellow The Bachelorette Season 16 castmate Dale Moss.

In Christina’s latest post, she shared a photo of Demar wrapping his arms around her at a night event. Along with the photos of the two coupled up, Christina wished Demar a happy birthday in the caption.

Demar certainly seems happy in this new relationship no matter what label the relationship has.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.